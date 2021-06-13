NWI Oilmen manager TJ Marik follows in family's baseball footsteps

WHITING — TJ Marik appreciates the baseball legacy of his family.
His grandfather, Jerry Marik, played one year of minor league ball before spending 25 years as a scout with the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. His dad, the late Paul Marik, also was a scout with the Rangers before his death from cancer in 2019.
But the first-year Northwest Indiana Oilmen manager is charting a different course for his own post-playing career.
Marik, who played high school ball for St. Laurence in the Chicago Catholic League before college stints at Austin Peay and Northern Kentucky, has gravitated to coaching.
"I was just working with a kid in the (batting) cage," he said last week before the Oilmen's home opener at Oil City Stadium. "I would much rather be doing that than showing up at 7:10 and just evaluating talent."
Marik has a range of college coaching experience, both in season with Roosevelt University in Chicago and St. Leo in Florida, and during the summer with Rockford of the Northwoods League.
He's currently an assistant on the staff of former Oilmen manager Adam Enright at Missouri Valley College, and that's how he came to spend this summer at Oil City Stadium.
Enright told Marik nothing but good things about his own stint with the Oilmen, which included three years as a coach and four as manager. That sold Marik on accepting a job as coach and recruiting coordinator back in November.
Marik was slated to work with Chris Cunningham, who guided the Oilmen to a berth in the Midwest Collegiate League finals last summer. But, Oilmen owner Don Popravak said, Cunningham decided to bow out to spend more time with his family.
"Got a call from Don, he said, 'Hey, you're promoted to manager,' and I was absolutely stoked," Marik said. "I said, 'Let's do it,' right away."
Even though this is Marik's first time running a program of his own, there aren't any butterflies.
"I'm a pretty confident guy," he said, "and I go into everything I do with confidence."
He also goes in with a distinct philosophy.
"The thing that I preach to these guys every day — there's three things: play hard, have fun and do things right.
"I tell them, if they do those three things every single day, I don't care what the won-lost record looks like because I will be happy with the outcome."
It's still early in the MCL's 50-game season, with some Oilmen players still involved in high school playoffs both in Indiana and Illinois. There's also more than the usual amount of turnover, with not a single position player returning from the 2020 club.
But Marik likes what he's seen and is setting the bar high.
"I expect to win a championship," he said. "I expect to win every single pitch of every single game and that's never going to change.
"You can tell these guys are starting to jell together a little bit and getting to know each other a little bit more, and trying to create a stronger culture."
After the Oilmen had two managers in their first seven seasons (Justin Huisman and Enright), Marik is the third to hold the job in three years. He might be the one to stop the revolving door.
"I'll do it till I'm told I can't do it anymore," he said.