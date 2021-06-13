NWI Oilmen manager TJ Marik follows in family's baseball footsteps

Marik was slated to work with Chris Cunningham, who guided the Oilmen to a berth in the Midwest Collegiate League finals last summer. But, Oilmen owner Don Popravak said, Cunningham decided to bow out to spend more time with his family.

"Got a call from Don, he said, 'Hey, you're promoted to manager,' and I was absolutely stoked," Marik said. "I said, 'Let's do it,' right away."

Even though this is Marik's first time running a program of his own, there aren't any butterflies.

"I'm a pretty confident guy," he said, "and I go into everything I do with confidence."

He also goes in with a distinct philosophy.

"The thing that I preach to these guys every day — there's three things: play hard, have fun and do things right.

"I tell them, if they do those three things every single day, I don't care what the won-lost record looks like because I will be happy with the outcome."

It's still early in the MCL's 50-game season, with some Oilmen players still involved in high school playoffs both in Indiana and Illinois. There's also more than the usual amount of turnover, with not a single position player returning from the 2020 club.