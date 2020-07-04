Oilmen edge Minutemen in season opener

WHITING — It felt like Christmas in July for Paul Sullivan.
Baseball was back. And on Independence Day, no less.
Sullivan, the father of Northwest Indiana Oilmen catcher Nick Anderson, was out hours before Saturday's season opener at Oil City Stadium, tailgating under a tree across the street.
"We can't wait for baseball because it's been gone for two, three months," said Sullivan, who was with the fathers of several more Oilmen. "Our dad chat has been going on since 7 o'clock this morning because we've all been excited trying to set up for this."
The baseball, against the MCL Minutemen travel team, wasn't much different than usual — apart from the players coming off a long, pandemic-induced layoff.
Pitchers were on a short leash after missing most if not all the spring season. Oilmen starter Jack Guzek left after 53 pitches and three scoreless innings.
"It felt good to finally get back out there," said Guzek, who last pitched in a game on March 11 with the Iowa Hawkeyes. "My (velocity) was probably a little down per usual. But other than that, I had my command so it all worked out."
"Jack looked good," Oilmen manager Chris Cunningham said. "He settled in. That third inning was his best inning.
"He's a perfect guy for us to start, a mature guy like that."
Down 2-1 midway through the fifth inning, the Oilmen broke through for three runs to go ahead to stay en route to a 5-3 win.
But the result seemed almost secondary to the mere fact that games are finally being played again.
"It's great, it's been a long time coming," said Steve Thompson, the dad of Oilmen right fielder Clay Thompson. "The kids had, I think, nine games in college and obviously the season was canceled.
"It's just good to be back at the ballpark."
There were some concessions to the pandemic. Attendance was capped at 250 in a stadium that holds 1,100. Alternate rows were shut down for social distancing and fans were encouraged to wear masks.
And it was a little different on the field. NWI's Tommy Windt slid into third after slugging a double and taking an extra base on the throw home in the fifth inning. But neither he nor Cunningham knew how to react.
"We had to do the air high-five that was 4 feet away," Windt said. "That was kind of funny."
"I didn't know what to do," Cunningham said. "Normally, I wanted to slap the crap out of his hand but I couldn't."
Six Oilmen pitchers combined on a six-hitter, striking out 12.
NWI also had six hits, with catcher Angelo Cantelo the only player with two.
"We'll find our offense," Cunningham said. "It'll come. Slowly, but it'll happen."
Now, they can start working on it after that long layoff.
Gallery: NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
