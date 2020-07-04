Oilmen edge Minutemen in season opener

"He's a perfect guy for us to start, a mature guy like that."

Down 2-1 midway through the fifth inning, the Oilmen broke through for three runs to go ahead to stay en route to a 5-3 win.

But the result seemed almost secondary to the mere fact that games are finally being played again.

"It's great, it's been a long time coming," said Steve Thompson, the dad of Oilmen right fielder Clay Thompson. "The kids had, I think, nine games in college and obviously the season was canceled.

"It's just good to be back at the ballpark."

There were some concessions to the pandemic. Attendance was capped at 250 in a stadium that holds 1,100. Alternate rows were shut down for social distancing and fans were encouraged to wear masks.

And it was a little different on the field. NWI's Tommy Windt slid into third after slugging a double and taking an extra base on the throw home in the fifth inning. But neither he nor Cunningham knew how to react.

"We had to do the air high-five that was 4 feet away," Windt said. "That was kind of funny."

"I didn't know what to do," Cunningham said. "Normally, I wanted to slap the crap out of his hand but I couldn't."