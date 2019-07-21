WHITING — On Monday night, Oilmen owner Don Popravak expects fans to pack Oil City Stadium as a parade-like police escort flanks a bus carrying his team's opponent.
It won't be a typical game. The Oilmen will host the U.S. Military All-Stars in an exhibition for the fourth time in eight seasons.
"It kind of gives (our players) the chance to come out and rally around something, something that's bigger," Popravak said. "To shake hands with an active-duty soldier, sailor or marine and tell them, 'Thank you for your service,' directly."
Popravak said the teams' relationship started in the January 2012, when he heard other teams talking about the Military All-Stars. He set up a game for that summer, and fans filled Oil City Stadium. Two more matchups followed in 2013 and 2016.
"My relationship with (Popravak) is wonderful, and we usually have very competitive games," Military All-Stars general manager Tank Stone said. "It's just good baseball and an honorable relationship."
The Military All-Stars cover all five major branches of active-duty members of the armed forces. Stone said this year's squad is one of the first military teams to include the space force.
This season, the team wears a No. 41 sleeve patch to honor late President George H.W. Bush, who suggested the formation of the team in 1990.
Stone said one of his team's goals is to "reach young people through the venue of baseball," particularly those who may want to attend college but don't have the necessary resources. Some of the team's players, however, decide to give up baseball to join the military and realize after enlisting that they can still play for the All-Stars.
The teams will share a meal after the game courtesy of American Legion Post 80 in Whiting, according to Popravak. Oilmen manager Kevin Tyrrell said he'll get every player on the roster in the game and expects the Oilmen to feed off the large home crowd.
"The energy of the crowd is really big for our team," Tyrrell said. "So playing a home game in a situation like this I think will be a really pleasant experience for our guys.”