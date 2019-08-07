WHITING — Before Wednesday's Midwest Collegiate League playoff game, the Oilmen soaked in a hot but beautiful summer day and reflected on a season that is nearing its close.
They'll stick around for at least one more game. The defending champion Oilmen used a wild seventh-inning explosion to beat Southland 7-2 in Game 2 of the MCL semifinals and extend their roller coaster summer.
“We've had ups and downs, just like any other baseball season,” Oilmen manager Kevin Tyrrell said. “It's great for these guys to prepare them for what life is gonna be like, but it doesn't make it any easier. It's a lot easier when you're winning, though.”
Little went according to plan for the Oilmen, but timely hitting and friendly bounces helped them stay alive.
With Max Franklin starting, Tyrrell hoped to get through six or seven innings before turning to his bullpen. But when Franklin suffered an injury in the fifth, that plan got scrapped.
Injuries and midseason departures have left Tyrrell's roster relatively thin, but Anthony Hernandez stepped in and tossed 3 2/3 innings in relief to keep the Oilmen in it.
The hosts took advantage in the seventh with the game tied at 2. Jackson Dvorak sparked a big inning by narrowly legging out an infield single to lead off, and things spiraled for the Vikings.
Southland manager Dave Letourneau emerged from the dugout to argue the safe call, getting within inches of the umpire and even toeing the mound at one point as he protested.
Letourneau wasn't ejected, and the Oilmen loaded the bases thanks to another single and an error. A second error brought in the go-ahead run, Clay Thompson added another and Ben Berenda followed with a bases-clearing double to put the Oilmen up 7-2.
“The first pitch was a (breaking ball), and I was like, 'Well, they've been throwing me a lot of breakers all night, so I think I'm gonna get another one,” Berenda said. “I swung, and the rest is history.”
Franklin allowed two earned runs but struck out six in 4 1/3 innings. After sitting out this past college season thinking his competitive career was over, the righty returned to the Oilmen and has struggled with inconsistency and endurance.
But he delivered when it mattered.
“I got out here my first couple games and I was real rusty, obviously not having thrown throughout the year,” Franklin said. “Just overall, with repetition, throwing more, a lot more long toss and just getting back into it – I feel like I picked up right where I left off last summer.”
Southland will host the Oilmen at Chicago's St. Rita High School on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the decisive Game 3. Munster graduate Mike Madura Jr. will start, but the Oilmen will lose starting infielders Jake Plastiak and Dvorak as both return to their college teams.
With a win, the Oilmen would return to the MCL championship series for the second straight season.
“Madura on full rest, we like him against anybody,” Tyrrell said. “We're gonna have to swing the bats and play defense with some guys out of position.”