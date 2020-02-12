Oilmen hire Chris Cunningham as manager

One of the most successful managers in Midwest Collegiate League history is coming to the Region.

Chris Cunningham, who guided the Southland Vikings to back-to-back MCL titles in 2013 and '14, was hired this week to manage the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.

Cunningham managed the Vikings from 2011-14. He replaces Kevin Tyrrell, who led the Oilmen to the MCL finals last summer in his only season. NWI beat Southland in the league semifinals before being swept by Bloomington in the finals.

"I'm extremely excited about the chance to manage the Oilmen," Cunningham said in a news release. "The Oilmen have always had a strong tradition, and I'm thrilled to experience that while managing for the team instead of for a league rival."

Cunningham played four seasons in the Tampa Bay farm system from 2004-07. Before that, he twice earned junior college All-American recognition at South Suburban College. He batted .506 en route to being a first-team All-American pick in 2003 and was a second-team selection in 2004.

He was an assistant coach at South Suburban from 2009-16 and at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, his alma mater, last season.