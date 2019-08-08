CHICAGO — Anarchy ensued in the ninth inning of the Midwest Collegiate League semifinals Thursday as the Oilmen clung to an 11-8 lead over the Southland Vikings.
With key starters having returned to school and a deluge of injuries thinning the pitching staff, the Oilmen had already asked position players to take the mound in the decisive Game 3. When Tommy Farrell took a line drive to the chin and manager Kevin Tyrrell opted not to reinsert Clay Thompson due to lingering back issues, catcher Ben Berenda trotted out toward the mound.
Berenda, a bulky 6-foot and 210 pounds, sent his first warmup pitch nearly 10 feet over catcher Gabe Pulido's mitt and into the backstop.
Berenda was sandbagging. He left the bases loaded with two outs and the Oilmen overcame the late-game shenanigans to hold on to an 11-10 win.
“I think it let the other team know that I meant business,” Berenda said of his first warmup pitch. “I'm pretty much our team's closer now.”
The No. 3 seed Oilmen advance to the MCL championship series against top-seeded Bloomington. Mike Madura Jr. tossed six quality innings, striking out seven and allowing three runs as the Oilmen romped to an 11-3 lead thanks to five homers.
Little went according to plan after that.
Connor Oliver and Patrick Doran allowed five runs in relief of Madura, and both left with arm injuries. Tyrrell called all eight position players to the mound after Dashon Moore smashed a three-run homer off Doran to make it 11-8, as the manager took inventory of who had an inning in them.
Thompson, a former starter at Andrean, grinned and raised his hand. The Oilmen's “set-up man” retired the side without issue, but Tyrrell wouldn't risk him for one more inning.
Tyrrell said he previously expected Doran to start on the mound Friday if the Oilmen advanced. Now, he'll likely use a committee of position players. Tyrrell quipped that if the Oilmen are lucky, the wind will blow in at 100 miles per hour.
“I hope I can field a team tomorrow,” Tyrrell said. “I think I have 10 bodies for tomorrow and not a single pitcher.”
Key starters Jake Plastiak and Jackson Dvorak departed for school after Wednesday's Game 2 win, but the offense didn't suffer. Instead, they made Mike Zunica Field look like Wrigley with the wind blowing out.
Michael Bolton led off the game with a double and Thompson gave the Oilmen a 2-0 lead when he smacked a homer to right. Malik Peters snuck a solo shot fair down the left-field line in the fifth to make it 5-2 Oilmen, and Frank Napleton battered the batting cages behind the wall in left with another solo effort an inning later.
Then, the Oilmen's second Andrean alum got in on the fun. Joe Rycerz drove a long fly ball over the fence in left-center two batters after Napleton, then crushed a monster shot over the brick wall in center to make it 11-3 in the seventh.
“I think our guys had a little bit of confidence knowing we were toward the back end of (Southland's) rotation and we had Madura available,” Tyrrell said. “So we were taking confident swings and getting our pitch, and we weren't pressing at the plate.”
Tyrrell said Colin Walton will likely start Friday in Bloomington for the series opener at 6:15 p.m. The Oilmen will hope their bats can overcome a patchwork pitching situation two more times.
“It worked out perfectly,” Berenda said. “Now we're gonna go win the 'ship.”