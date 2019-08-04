WHITING — On June 4, 2018, Oilmen third baseman Jake Plastiak and his family were sitting around the television unsure what would happen.
The 18-year-old from Tinley Park, Illinois, had gotten calls just before the third round and around the 10th of the MLB draft to gauge what signing bonus it would take for him to skip college. His father, Mike Plastiak, said the family didn't expect Jake to get drafted. There wasn't much doubt that Jake Plastiak would honor his commitment to Wichita State.
Then, in the 28th round, Jake Plastiak's name popped up on the MLB Network. The San Diego Padres selected him with the 831st pick, and suddenly he had a life-changing decision to make.
“You get drafted, it's pretty cool,” Mike Plastiak said. “Being a really smart kid, his main goal was to have baseball and education combined. I think a lot of that weighed on him last year as far as what he was gonna do.”
Ultimately, the Padres didn't meet Jake Plastiak's asking price. He finished out his summer with the Oilmen and headed to Wichita State.
Since then, Jake Plastiak has had a winding journey. He transferred from Wichita State to junior college power Wabash Valley College after the Shockers fired coach Todd Butler, which cast Plastiak's situation in doubt.
Despite the turn of events, Jake Plastiak said he thinks he made the right decision. While he waited six weeks to see if the Padres would pony up, plenty of people were in his ear about signing. But Jake Plastiak said he and his family are the only ones who understand what he values in life.
“I felt going to school was the best decision for me personally as a player,” Jake Plastiak said. “I made my decision, and I've gotta live with it. I don't regret anything.”
The transfer forced Jake Plastiak to leave the Wilmington Sharks due to Coastal Plain League rules. Since CPL teams employ coaches from NCAA member schools, the league doesn't allow junior college players — who are potentially recruitable. Thus, he returned to the Oilmen and will try to defend last year's MCL title.
Unlike the CPL, the MCL has few players who have been drafted. Jake Plastiak was already a CPL All-Star, and, predictably, he has raked since returning to the Midwest. In 11 games, he's hitting .333 with a .418 on-base percentage and 12 RBIs.
Between his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, effortless power and an easy athleticism that's apparent even in batting practice, Jake Plastiak appears to stand out like a first-round pick who's too good for the rookie Arizona League. All the better for the Oilmen, as they approach the postseason.
“Honestly, he's just immensely talented,” Oilmen manager Kevin Tyrrell said. “In the league that he was in, he was facing top-of-the-line guys — guys that are going to play pro ball and it's not if, but when, they make it to the professional level — every single day. In this league, it's just not quite at that level.”
Wabash Valley College racked up a 55-4 record last season, and Tyrrell said it has a proven track record of moving players on to high-level Division I schools. By transferring to junior college, Jake Plastiak also made himself eligible for the 2020 draft rather than having to wait for 2021.
The pressure is on. With a great season, Jake Plastiak could jump to a Power Five school without having to sit out a year. He could even be drafted again.
He isn't thinking about all that.
“If you have pressure, that means you're expected to do good things and you've done good things in the past,” Jake Plastiak said. “Playing a game, I don't feel like that's pressure. I just go out and play and have fun.”