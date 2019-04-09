After announcing Highland native Kevin Franchetti as their new manager in September, the Northwest Indiana Oilmen are back in the market for a manager less than two months before the start of the season.
Franchetti has a job outside of baseball and his work commitments will prevent him from serving as the Oilmen manager this summer, according to Brandon Vickrey, the team's director of communications. Vickrey said the conflict became apparent in the recent weeks.
Franchetti, who helped Andrean win the 2009 Class 3A state championship, captured the Midwest Collegiate League title first as a player with the Oilmen in 2012 and then as the Southland Vikings manager in 2017.
Whoever is chosen to lead Northwest Indiana will have a veteran assistant in the dugout.
The Oilmen hired Hobart native Scott Trcka to build the team's roster and promote relationships with schools and players in the newly created role of director of player personnel and development. He will also serve as the team's bench coach and catching instructor, according to a Tuesday statement announcing his hiring.
Adam Enright, who stepped down as the Oilmen's manager in August to become the head coach at Missouri Valley College, had served as the field manager and assembled the roster the previous four seasons.
Trcka was a scout with the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and New York Mets from 1989-2016.
Trcka's career highlight was the signing of Scott Rolen. Selected by the Phillies in the second round of the 1993 draft, Rolen played in the majors from 1996-2012. He won eight Gold Gloves at third base in the National League and captured the 2006 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
“When I drafted a player not only was I the scout, but I cared about how they were doing personally and professionally," Trcka said in a statement. "If they had a problem, they would call me. I’d like to take that into this job with the Oilmen. I want to develop relationships with our players and instill a work ethic in them.”
The Oilmen begin their defense of the Midwest Collegiate League championship on May 28 at DuPage County. They play their first game at Whiting's Oil City Stadium on June 6 against the Hounds.
"(Trcka) brings a Major League pedigree to the position and will be a tremendous asset in terms of both identifying and developing talent," Oilmen president Don Popravak said in a statement. "Scott will be an integral part of our team as we continue to add to our success both in winning games and in progressing players to the next level."