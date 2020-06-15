Oilmen to kick off their season on July 4

"For the first couple weeks, just to see how we manage crowd control ... we want to keep the attendance down," he said. "From a game-staff perspective, we want to make sure we can manage the flow."

There will be other adjustments as well. Hand sanitizer stations will be available around the stadium, locker rooms will be closed for most purposes and players will practice social distancing in the dugout and bullpen.

But some things won't change.

"We're still serving food, we've got cold drinks and beer on tap," Popravak said. "It's going to be a fun summer for us."

Minutemen roster takes shape: With the MCL playing its entire schedule in the Region, the defending champion Bloomington (Illinois) Bobcats decided to sit out the season because of travel concerns. Their temporary replacement is the Minutemen, a team put together on the fly to give the league an even number of teams.