Position change pays off for South Suburban pitcher Jacob Bosse

SOUTH HOLLAND — Pitching was more of a side gig for Jacob Bosse growing up.

But then the Crown Point graduate got to South Suburban and his baseball path took a left turn, literally.

"A lot has changed," said Bosse, who is in his second season with the Bulldogs but is still classified as a freshman thanks to the extra year granted to JUCO athletes because of the pandemic.

"I wasn't even really a pitcher in high school, mainly an outfielder," the 5-foot-10, 147-pounder said. "I came to South Suburban and made the switch."

"He came in as an outfielder/pitcher," SSC coach Steve Ruzich said. "Anybody who's left-handed, you know where their future could lie."

Bosse was all-in on the change.

"It was kind of brought up to me after they saw me throw that if I wanted to have a chance to make it as far as I wanted, switching to pitching would be my best bet," he said.

Last spring, when the Bulldogs went 41-19 and won the NJCAA Division I Region IV title, Bosse was used exclusively in short relief. An eye-opening stat: he struck out 47 in 30 innings, but also walked 30.

This spring, Bosse has filled a swing role for the Bulldogs, starting seven games and relieving in six more. He's 4-1 with a 4.85 ERA and a 49-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 42 2/3 innings.

"He's as good as anyone when he can command the strike zone," Ruzich said. "He is learning. His fastball has so much movement."

Ruzich said Bosse will be able to move on to a four-year school to continue his career, "no question."

That's exactly what the guy who's been playing baseball since he was 5 years old wants to hear.

Bosse played basketball too when he was younger. But his summer ball experience growing up cemented his love for baseball and desire to keep playing that sport past high school.

"I think the experience of playing with my friends all the time (was key)," he said. "I was on a travel team with my whole group of friends. Those guys are going to be my friends for life."

He's found a similar vibe at South Suburban, even though the Bulldogs' roster features players from four countries besides the U.S. and states as far away as Nevada.

"It's honestly been a great experience," Bosse said. "Seeing and meeting all these people from around the world is something you wish you could have done."

Now he's a key piece for a 41-17 South Suburban team that won another regional title and opens Midwest District play Thursday at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois. The winner of the four-team, double-elimination tourney advances to the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

"It was the best option for me," Bosse said of SSC. "Close to home, I would be able to drive (to school) every day."

And with the Bulldogs' competitive schedule and track record of developing players for four-year colleges and the pros, he has the opportunity to advance his career.

"I had a good chance to get my name out there," he said.

Especially after making that position switch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.