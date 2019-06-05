Gabe Pulido’s path to the Northwest Indiana Oilmen included four sectional titles at Griffith, career .333 and .502 batting averages and 75 total wins.
It also featured a battle with cancer. As a 15-year-old freshman who had already earned a starting role, Pulido learned he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
“I didn’t know what was gonna happen,” Pulido said. “Any surprise can happen to you in life, and you’ve got to find a way to fight through anything God puts in your way.”
When Pulido reports Thursday for the Oilmen’s home opener against the DuPage County Hounds, he’ll take the next step in a career that could have been in jeopardy if his doctor hadn’t caught the cancer early.
Pulido’s parents took him to see Dr. Brian Billmeyer for an unrelated issue in April 2016, and the appointment appeared to go just fine. As Pulido walked out the office door, Billmeyer called him back for one more test.
During the last portion of the examination, Billmeyer found an abnormality that Pulido needed to get checked out. About 6% of testicular cancer cases occur in children and teens, according to the American Cancer Society, and shock hit the Pulido family right away. When Pulido got the diagnosis, he and his parents started crying.
Pulido’s father, Mark, said that pathologists later found that Gabe’s cancer was one of the more aggressive forms. Since doctors caught it before it could spread, Gabe Pulido only needed surgery and didn’t have to go through chemotherapy.
Gabe Pulido returned to the field for summer ball and fall workouts but faced plenty of challenges in between. For a time, he couldn’t walk.
“He’s a tough kid,” Griffith coach Brian Jennings said. “He does what he can to make himself a good ballplayer, and I think that that mindset transferred over to going through what he went through. … From a toughness standpoint, you’d better be tough to deal with that.”
Jennings said Gabe Pulido returned to the field more focused, and he has grown as a catcher since. Whether it’s crouching in the dirt to block pitches for seven innings or encouraging a pitcher off to a shaky start, Oilmen manager Kevin Tyrrell gave Gabe Pulido top marks for his toughness and leadership.
The Oilmen learned about Gabe Pulido thanks in part to former manager Kevin Franchetti, whom Pulido took lessons from at David Griffin’s Baseball School in Griffith. Tyrrell and Gabe Pulido, however, share a significant commonality beyond baseball: Tyrrell was diagnosed with a testicular tumor himself in high school that turned out to be benign.
“What I went through was especially traumatic, and I can only imagine what Gabe went through having it be actual testicular cancer and having to undergo those treatments,” Tyrrell said. “Sometimes the people who are equipped to deal with the most adversity are the ones who experience it early on in life.”
Gabe Pulido will play for Robert Morris University next season, and Tyrrell said he will split innings relatively evenly with fellow Oilmen catchers Ben Berenda and Mason Diaz. He’s one of a handful of graduating high school seniors — including Griffith teammate Kyle Iwinski — who will try to help the Oilmen win their second straight Midwest Collegiate League championship.
“The game of baseball is, in my biased opinion, probably the hardest in terms of overcoming adversity,” Tyrrell said. “What team in the world wouldn’t want a guy who has overcome something like that and still maintained a positive attitude and focus and drive?”