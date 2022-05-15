Purdue Northwest baseball's season ends in GLIAC final

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Davenport sweeps PNW, wins tourney: Top-seeded Davenport beat Purdue Northwest 6-4 and 2-1 Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary to win the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament and a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs. It was the first GLIAC title-game appearance in any sport for the Pride since the school moved from NAIA to Division II. Tyler Schultz (Hobart) doubled and drove in two runs in the opener for PNW (21-22), while Bret Matthys (Hanover Central) was 2 for 3 with a run scored. In the nightcap, Pride pitchers Anthony Noble and Noah Burgh combined on a three-hitter, but Davenport (35-21) scored in the bottom of the eighth to snap a 1-1 tie. Schultz homered for the Pride's only run, and he and Matthys each had two hits.

Valpo falls to Bradley: Brady Renfro had two of Valparaiso's five hits in a 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley at Emory G. Bauer Field in Valparaiso. Starter Griffin McCluskey pitched six-hit ball over five innings for the Beacons (15-30, 4-14 MVC).

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats blanked by Dogs: The Chicago Dogs scored 10 runs in the first three innings and rolled past the RailCats 13-0 in American Association play in Rosemont. Chris Burgess was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk for Gary (1-2). The RailCats gave new manager Lamarr Rogers his first win on Saturday night, beating the Dogs 14-5. Daniel Lingua was 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBI for the RailCats.

PREP BADMINTON

TF South duo take sixth at state: TF South's Carla Martinez and Paige Drewno finished sixth in doubles on Saturday at the IHSA State Tournament at Hinsdale South. Martinez and Drewno finished 5-2 at state, helping the Red Wolves tie for ninth place with seven points.

PRO GOLF

Lee wins again at Byron Nelson: K.H. Lee earned his second consecutive victory in the Byron Nelson, going ahead for good with an eagle on the par-5 12th hole. Lee closed with a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Jordan Spieth at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas Spieth shot a 67 to finish a stroke ahead of Hideki Matsuyama (62) and Sebastián Muñoz (69), who held or shared the lead the first three rounds. Xander Schauffele had a career-best 61 and tied for fifth with Ryan Palmer (66) and Thomas (67).

Stricker an easy winner in Champions: Steve Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory in the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke margin and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title. Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68.

Lee takes LPGA title: LPGA scoring leader Minjee Lee made her only three birdies on the back nine and held off Lexi Thompson by two strokes in the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey, for her first victory of the year. The 25-year-old Australian took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 14th hole at Upper Montclair Country Club. She closed with a 2-under 70, her only round not in the 60s, for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269 in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour

