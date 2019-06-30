Highland graduate Nick Anderson is slashing .317/.494/.417 through 18 games for the Crestwood Panthers in the Midwest Collegiate League. The catcher and outfielder has scored a team-leading 21 runs to go along with seven RBIs, four doubles, 16 walks and 11 strikeouts.
Anderson, who was a sophomore this past season at Kankakee (Illinois) Community College, had a four-game hitting streak from June 21-27 with four singles and a triple, three RBIs, four runs and four walks in that span.
In a 2-1 walk-off loss at Northwest Indiana on June 21, the center fielder went 2-for-3 with a walk in his fifth multi-hit game of the season. He tripled and later scored in the top of the fifth to tie the game 1-1.
On the mound, Hobart graduate Brock Budzielek has appeared in five games with Crestwood, working 13.2 innings. His lone start came June 20, where he earned the 10-5 win at the Bloomington Bobcats. He tossed 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and three walks. He also struck out four.
Budzielek, a junior this past season at Calumet College of St. Joseph, tossed three scoreless outings before that. He’s 1-1 on the season with a 2.63 ERA, 13 strikeouts, six walks and four earned runs. His loss came during a 21-10 defeat against DuPage County on Tuesday. While six runs came across during his 2 innings, only one was earned as Crestwood committed a total of five errors in the game.
Another local pitcher is part of Crestwood as well, lefty Noah Mathias, a LaPorte graduate and a freshman with Roosevelt (Illinois) in 2019. He’s 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and has started two games. He started and went 4 scoreless innings and struck out seven in his 6-2 victory over Bloomington on Thursday.
His first outing came when he pitched 3.1 innings of relief in a 6-0 loss to Northwest Indiana on May 31. He allowed two earned runs and struck out two. He pitched the first 5 innings of a 7-3 loss to Southland on June 5, giving up five hits, allowing three earned runs, surrendering no walks and logging three strikeouts.
Graziano pitching in Coastal Plain League
Lake Central graduate Joe Graziano is a left-handed starting pitcher for the Fayetteville (North Carolina) SwampDogs in the Coastal Plain League.
Graziano, who just finished his sophomore season at Butler, has appeared in four games and has yet to record a decision. He started the game against Wilmington (North Carolina) on June 4, going 4 innings, allowing four earned runs, and registering three walks and five strikeouts in a 9-8 loss.
He went 3 innings June 12 against Morehead City (North Carolina), allowing eight hits and four earned runs while walking two and striking out six. He threw 80 pitches and 50 strikes in the back-and-forth game that the SwampDogs eventually won 13-9.
He allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks with a home run June 19 at Holly Springs (North Carolina). He left the game down 4-0 before his team rallied for a 5-4 lead. Fayetteville lost the game 9-6.
Graziano helped his team earn its fourth win in a row with an 11-4 defeat of Wilmington on Tuesday. Graziano went 3 innings, allowing a hit and three walks while striking out two in the no-decision.
Washilewski tosses an inning for Morehead City
Left-handed pitcher Steve Washilewski pitched an inning early in the season for the Morehead City (North Carolina) Marlins in the Coastal Plain League.
Washilewski, a St. Rita graduate from Dyer who recently completed his sophomore season at Kansas, walked one batter and struck out another in his inning of work during a 5-4 Marlins loss at Holly Springs (North Carolina) on June 1. Washilewski pitched the sixth inning, and an unearned run came in to score and tie the game 2-2.