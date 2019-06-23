Indiana left-handed pitcher Ty Bothwell is off to a strong start with the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
Bothwell, The Times' 2018 co-player of the year after leading Boone Grove to a state title as a senior, is 4-1 with a 0.72 ERA in five games so far with the Pioneers in the Expedition League, a collegiate summer league. He has 41 strikeouts and 13 walks across 25 innings with just two earned runs allowed.
He pitched 3 innings, struck out eight and allowed a run in his first game, a 10-5 Pioneers victory at Casper (Wyoming) on May 25. He struck out another eight batters while allowing three hits and no runs in 6 innings in an 18-2 home victory over Casper on May 31.
He went 5 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in a 16-0 shutout at Casper on June 7, and then fanned a season-high 10 batters across 6 scoreless innings in Game 2 of a doubleheader, a 2-0 victory against Casper on June 15.
He recorded another 10 strikeouts in a 2-1 loss at Fremont (Nebraska) on June 21.
Brzycki plays in state amateur championship
Brian Brzycki, a junior this spring for the Purdue Northwest men’s golf team, missed the cut at the Indiana Amateur Championship, which was held June 17-20 at Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville.
The Griffith graduate finished with rounds of 79 and 82 for a total of 161 strokes, which was 17-over par. In Round 1, he finished even par on the front 9 and recorded 10 total pars, two birdies, three bogeys and three double bogeys during his round.
He finished 3-over on the front 9 during Round 2, collecting three birdies, seven pars and six bogeys, a triple bogey and a quadruple bogey that day.
He finished the tournament 4-under-par on par-5 holes.
Brzycki qualified for the tournament by finishing first at the White Hawk Qualifier on June 3 in Crown Point. He shot a 4-over 76 to advance.
Brzycki was also one of eight men’s golfers for Purdue Northwest to earn academic honors for the spring semester. He and three other teammates were named to the All-Academic Team for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, meaning athletes had a 3.0-3.49 cumulative GPA.
Hoese wins 6 All-America honors
Kody Hoese, who played third base for the Tulane baseball team this spring and was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month, earned six All-America honors for his efforts on the diamond this spring.
The Griffith graduate becomes the fifth Tulane baseball player to earn consensus All-America honors and first for the university since Brian Bogusevic in 2005.
Hoese was a first-team All-America selection from D1 Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Perfect Game/Rawlings, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association. He was also named to the 2019 South-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first team.
Peterson pitching well for Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
Starting pitcher Austin Peterson has delivered two strong outings for the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (Massachusetts) in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
Peterson, a Chesterton graduate who finished his first season at Purdue, pitched 6 innings in the team’s home opener on June 5, a 3-1 loss against the Valley Blue Sox (Massachusetts). Peterson struck out four, allowed six hits and an unearned run in the top of the fourth inning. He threw 93 pitches, 69 strikes.
The Sharks won a back-and-forth game over the Mystic Schooners (Connecticut) on June 15 by an 8-7 score. Peterson pitched 6 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks. He recorded 3 strikeouts on 77 pitches (52 strikes).
Litwicki pitches for Peninsula Pilots
Lake Central graduate and Indiana pitcher Matt Litwicki is 1-2 with a save in four appearances so far with the Peninsula Pilots (Virginia) baseball team in the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer league.
His first action came June 8 against Edenton (North Carolina) when he was called upon to pitch the ninth inning. He struck out two and threw 13 pitches in the inning (10 for strikes) to earn his save and secure the 3-0 Pilots victory.
Litwicki earned his first victory in an 8-7 contest against Edenton on June 14. Litwicki pitched the top of the ninth in a tie game. Litwicki allowed two hits and an earned run, but the Pilots scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning — winning with a walk-off walk — and giving Litwicki the victory.