Charlie Patrick is hitting .321 for the Chillicothe (Ohio) Paints, giving the Prospect League baseball team seven players with at least a .300 batting average.
The Crown Point graduate and outfielder for DePauw University is 9-for-28 through 12 games with nine runs scored, two RBIs, a double, two triples and six walks in the wood bat summer league.
During a 6-4 loss at Champion City on June 1 in Springfield, Ohio, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored. He led off the top of the ninth with a single and later scored on a two-run double as part of a three-run inning that fell just short of a full comeback.
He went 2-for-4 with a run scored in a 5-3 loss against the Terre Haute REX on June 5 and had another 2-for-4 day with a pair of triples and two runs scored in a one-run loss at DuPage on June 8 in Lisle, Illinois. He also went 1-for-2 with an RBI double in the first inning in an eventual 17-0 shutout of Champion City on June 11. He also scored a pair of runs in a 19-5 victory at Terre Haute on June 13.
Seymour playing in Cape Cod League
St. John native Bobby Seymour is spending the summer with the Harwich (Massachusetts) Mariners in the Cape Cod Baseball League, considered the premier summer wood bat league.
Seymour, a Mount Carmel graduate who attends Wake Forest, plays first base for the Mariners. Seymour went 1-for-4 with a single and an RBI in the 3-1 victory at Bourne (Massachusetts) on June 12.
He's hitting .316 through five games.
Seymour, who recently concluded his sophomore season of college, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2019.
Arndt playing for Bismarck Larks
Northwest Indiana natives Patrick Arndt and Conner Tomasic started the summer season on the Bismarck (North Dakota) Larks in the Northwoods League, a summer wood bat baseball league.
Arndt, a catcher from Chesterton High School who now plays at Chicago State, went 3-for-19 in his first eight games with the Larks with a walk and a run.
On June 4, the Larks came away with a 5-3 victory over Willmar (Minnesota) to get back into first place in their division. Arndt helped his team re-take the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with his two-strike hit to right to start the inning. He got to second on a wild pitch before he was pinch ran for and the runner later scored on an RBI single to make it a 4-3 Larks lead. Arndt went 1-for-3 in the game.
Tomasic was a pitcher and third baseman for the Larks; he’s also a Lake Central graduate who plays at Purdue.
He pitched in three games for a total of 4.2 innings, with no walks and six hits allowed. He had one save, struck out four and posted a 0.00 ERA.
In five games at the plate he went 5-for-19. He started with a run, a hit and an RBI in a 14-4 victory against Eau Claire (Wisconsin) on May 29. He went 1-for-6 with a run scored in the 16-8 win against Eau Claire on May 31.
On June 2, he went 1-for-2 with a triple, run and RBI in the 16-5 win at St. Cloud (Minnesota). He had a two-hit day in the June 4 game against Willmar, collecting a double in four at-bats.
Armentrout pitches in Prospect League
Jake Armentrout is a two-way player for the Terre Haute REX in the Prospect League. He pitched in two games so far this season, tossing 3 scoreless innings in a 12-11 victory over West Virginia on June 9. He allowed just one hit and struck out four to earn the win.
A Wheeler graduate who recently redshirted his freshman season at Xavier, Armentrout is 1-0 on the mound in the young season with a 2.25 ERA in 4 innings.
During a 5-3 victory at Chillicothe on June 5, Armentrout started in left field and went 1-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base. His RBI single gave his team an early 3-0 lead. On June 8, he walked and scored a run in a 9-8 win against West Virginia.