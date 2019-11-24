Conner TenHove is a jack of all trades. Literally.
The Valparaiso High product and Cedarville (Ohio) University basketball player pretty much does it all. He’s the team’s top returning scorer (15.0 ppg) and rebounder (6.3) from last season, while scoring from anywhere on the court with his right hand.
In the spring, he’s a left-handed pitcher on the school’s baseball team.
TenHove started all 33 basketball games as a sophomore last season and set a school single-season record by hitting 95% of his free throws (75 for 79). He led the Division II program in 3-point field goal accuracy (46%) by connecting on 63-of-136 shots from behind the arc.
Oh, and he’s made 15 appearances in relief on the baseball diamond over the last two seasons as well as being a member of the Dean’s List.
“Conner’s a leader on our team as well as our athletic department and campus,” Cedarville basketball coach Patrick Estepp said. “As a player, he has made tremendous strides in his ability to score in different ways. He was one of our best 3-point shooters as a sophomore and has really improved his ability to score in the post.”
At 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, the versatile TenHove can play inside and bang with the big boys or step outside to bury a 3-pointer. He played in all 27 games as a freshman, starting 25 and averaging 11.4 points a game.
“I think Conner’s one of the tougher matchups in our (Great Midwest Athletic) Conference and we are expecting big things from him this season,” Estepp said.
Currently, TenHove is second in scoring (17.2 ppg) and first in rebounding (7.8 rpg). Also on the roster is Lowell native Nick Mantis, a freshman guard.
On Nov. 14, TenHove had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in an 83-75 overtime victory over Central State (Ohio) and added a game-high 27 points in Saturday’s loss to unbeaten Indianapolis.
• Bethel (Ind.) University’s Grant Gelon (Crown Point) is off to a hot-start for the team, averaging 21 points per game.
The Pilots (8-0) are coached by former LaPorte star Steve Drabyn. Freshman Nathan Aerts (Valparaiso) is averaging 4.4 points per game.
Wrestling
Wabash is ranked No. 1 in the country according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III poll.
Darden Schurg (Crown Point), the Division III defending national champion at 174 pounds, is top-ranked in his weight class. Schurg was the d3wrestle.com Wrestler of the Year last season.
Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic) is ranked fourth in the nation at 125 pounds.
The Little Giants are loaded with region wrestlers: Malik Hoover (Merrillville), James Lewis (Calumet), Cody Snook (Calumet), Christian Merrill (Chesterton), Brocke Peele (Portage), Daylan Schurg (Crown Point) and Joshua Warmick (Portage) are on the roster.
Women’s volleyball
Marian University advanced to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship for the first time in program history. The tournament starts on Dec. 3 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Sarah Spangler (Hanover Central) is second in the Crossroads League in hitting percentage (.291 percent) after leading the league last season as a freshman. The standout outside hitter is second on the team in kills (303) and third in overall points (326.5).
The Knights are 31-2 this season.
Men’s cross country
University of St. Francis (Joliet) finished 10th in the nation (out of 37 teams) at the 2019 NAIA National Championship in Vancouver, Wash.
Zachary Hoover (Crown Point) was 68th overall, while Trevor Conley (Kankakee Valley) was 102nd. Carlos Martinez (Valparaiso) and Matt Wilson (Lowell) also competed for the Saints, who are coached by Bishop Noll grad Jeff Barker.
• Saint Xavier’s Enrique Romo (EC Central) was 121st overall at the NAIA National Championship.
Women’s basketball
Indiana University-South Bend is off to a 9-1 start, thanks to some local players paving the way. Kyleigh Kubik (LaPorte) is the team’s top scorer at 11.4 points per game, while Rachael Robards (Lake Central) is right behind at 9.6. Kylie Fehrman (Lake Central) is averaging 8.8 points for the Titans.
Football
Marian University's Charles Salary (LaPorte) was named the Mid-States Football Association's Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year. The senior running back averaged 137.8 rushing yards a game for the NAIA No. 2 Knights (9-0). Salary finished with 1,240 yards and 13 touchdowns. Teammate Ethan Darter (Lake Central) was first-team all-conference at quarterback, while Matt Plesac (Hobart) was the second-team kicker.
• Olivet Nazarene senior linebacker Brody Crossin (Valparaiso) was named Second Team Mid-States Midwest League.
• Wabash senior center Jake Slager (Lowell) was named First Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference.