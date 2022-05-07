South Suburban baseball's international mix a winning combination

SOUTH HOLLAND — Like everyone else in the world, Nicholas Johnstone had his world turned upside down by the pandemic.

Well, maybe more than most, even though he didn't catch COVID-19.

Johnstone, an Australian, was in the United States in the fall of 2019 on a full scholarship at South Suburban. But when the pandemic started to take hold early in 2020, he knew he couldn't stay.

"I had to fly back to Australia before I got locked out of the country," Johnstone said. "I physically couldn't come back till August just past."

But now he is back as one of the leaders of a South Suburban team that came into the weekend with a 36-15 record.

And he's part of a diverse roster that also includes two players from Canada (infielder Dawson Tanner and catcher Seungjun Song) and one each from Venezuela (infielder Kevin Urdandeta) and Honduras (pitcher Mariano Gomez).

It's the most international players Bulldogs coach Steve Ruzich — now in his 35th season — has had. While Ruzich still recruits the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana like he always has, the rise of internet scouting sites has allowed the Bulldogs to cast a wider net.

"The video is what starts (the recruiting)," Ruzich said. "But the most important thing is character. So you have to do your homework and you have to talk to some coaches. ... A lot of it isn't done on the internet. I will say, our guy Nick Johnstone was an internet guy. That was kind of a stab in the dark especially when you go to Australia."

But Johnstone has been a perfect fit, slashing .369/.460/.523 (batting, on-base percentage, slugging percentage) with five homers and 47 RBIs in 47 games.

"He hits pretty well and I think he controls the game well as a catcher," Ruzich said. "He's a great catch-and-throw guy as well."

Johnstone was doing all of those things during the pandemic lockdown, working with his dad back in Australia. And when restrictions eased, Johnstone was back playing locally in preparation for his eventual return to the United States. In the two years away, he wound up playing around 90 games — or roughly what he would have done in the two college seasons he missed.

"There were occasions when when we're like, 'Uh, dicey with COVID,' but we managed to clear through," he said.

Johnstone is glad to be back in the United States, where he said the level of play is considerably higher than in his homeland. One thing that did spur his development in Australia was being able to compete against older players once he turned 16. "(Then) you get to start playing against grown men," he said. "So you kind of learn quickly to deal with the quicker pace."

Like Johnstone, Tanner came to the United States hoping to be tested more than was possible at home in Canada.

"First week, it was getting used to things," Tanner said. "It's a lot quicker (here)."

And like Johnstone, Tanner missed some playing time because of the lockdown though he was able to continue training.

Now he's playing and excelling for South Suburban, slashing .384/.500/.587 with four homers and 41 RBIs in 39 games.

He's also getting kidded by his teammates: "They use the word 'eh' a lot," Tanner said, "talk about the Canadian geese, just little inside jokes like that."

Johnstone, meanwhile, said he gets ribbed for his Australian accent. But it's all in good humor, and he's grateful for the chance to be part of such a diverse team.

"You can all bond over one game," he said. "People be the same sometimes when it comes to baseball. I mean, I've got good friends on this team that I would never have met anywhere else."

