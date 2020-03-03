SPORTS DIGEST: Drake's Roman Penn makes pair of All-Missouri Valley Conference teams
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Drake's Roman Penn makes pair of All-Missouri Valley Conference teams

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Roman Penn Drake Bulldogs

Drake's Roman Penn, a Bishop Noll grad and Siena transfer, was named to two All-Missouri Valley Conference teams on Tuesday.

 Provided

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Drake's Penn makes pair of All-Missouri Valley Conference teams: Bishop Noll product Roman Penn turned heads in his first season at Drake, and was named to two All-Missouri Valley Conference teams. Penn, a sophomore who transferred from Siena, was named to the All-MVC Third Team and All-Newcomer Team. Penn is averaging 11.7 points per game and has 172 assists on the season, the third-best by a Bulldog in a single season. He had a 10-point, 12-assist double-double against Bradley, which is one of 11 Valley games with six or more assists. He's also one of five players in the country to average at least 11.5 points, 5.5 assists and less than 2.5 turnovers per game. He's dishing out 5.7 assists per game and shooting 48.9% from the field. Drake opens up the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament as the eighth seed against Illinois State on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

All-Missouri Valley Conference 2020 Men’s Basketball Teams

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Nicholls State walks-off against Valpo: A leadoff double and one-out, infield single set up an intentional walk to load the bases with one out, but Montana Quigley couldn't extend the game for Valparaiso. Mason Turner singled up through the infield to scored Justin Ory, who led off with a double, to give Nicholls State a 3-2 walk-off win. Freshman Nolan Tucker (Hanover Central) went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and run scored for the Crusaders (1-10). In the sixth inning, Tucker led off with a single and was followed by Damon Jorgensen. Riley Dent's single followed to score Tucker. Troy Jones grounded into a fielder's choice with one out to score Jorgensen and give Valpo a 2-1 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.

PRO BASEBALL

Happ homers, Rockies score 5 in ninth to beat Cubs: Ian Happ started the slugfest with a bang, hitting a leadoff home run to give the Cubs an early lead. He went 2 for 2 in an 11-10 loss to the Rockies, who scored five runs in the ninth inning. Donald Dewees, the Cubs second-round pick in 2015, went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run in the fifth inning and scored another run. It helped give the Cubs an 8-3 cushion after four-and-a-half innings, overcoming a three-run inning from Jose Quintana. He surrendered a two-run home run to star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Colorado's Chris Owings entered at shortstop for Trevor Story and went 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.

White Sox get glimpse of future in 6-5 loss to Oakland: Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal each had hits in Tuesday's spring training game, showing a glimpse of the franchise's future. Robert scored off a Nicky Delmonico two-run home run in a 6-5 loss to the Athletics. Madrigal singled and drove in his third run of the spring, joining Robert with 1-for-3 days. Reynaldo Lopez gave up one run on three hits, three walks and struck out three.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts