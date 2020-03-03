SPORTS DIGEST: Drake's Roman Penn makes pair of All-Missouri Valley Conference teams

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Drake's Penn makes pair of All-Missouri Valley Conference teams: Bishop Noll product Roman Penn turned heads in his first season at Drake, and was named to two All-Missouri Valley Conference teams. Penn, a sophomore who transferred from Siena, was named to the All-MVC Third Team and All-Newcomer Team. Penn is averaging 11.7 points per game and has 172 assists on the season, the third-best by a Bulldog in a single season. He had a 10-point, 12-assist double-double against Bradley, which is one of 11 Valley games with six or more assists. He's also one of five players in the country to average at least 11.5 points, 5.5 assists and less than 2.5 turnovers per game. He's dishing out 5.7 assists per game and shooting 48.9% from the field. Drake opens up the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament as the eighth seed against Illinois State on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.