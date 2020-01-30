SPORTS DIGEST: Evans leads No. 5 Louisville past Notre Dame

PRO GOLF

Ames takes lead in PGA Tour event in Morocco: Stephen Ames shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take a four-stroke lead over a Hall of Fame quartet in the Morocco Champions, the first PGA Tour Champions event in Africa. Making his season debut, Ames matched the Samanah Golf Club record set by Daniel Brooks in the 2009 Samanah Masters. The 55-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad played the four par-5 holes in 5 under, making an eagle on No. 5 and birdies on Nos. 9, 12 and 18. “Today was a great day," Ames said. “I hit the ball very nicely and capitalized with my putting. ... The main thing I worked on all week was putting and I putted extremely well today." Ames has one senior victory after winning four times on the PGA Tour. Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal and Retief Goosen shot 67 in sunny conditions with an afternoon high of 77 degrees. Kevin Sutherland was at 68 with Tom Pernice Jr., Ken Tanigawa, Scott Parel and Rod Pampling. Miguel Angel Jimenez, coming off a playoff victory two weeks ago in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric in Hawaii, shot 70.

AUTO RACING

John Andretti dies at 56: John Andretti carved out his own niche in one of the world's most successful racing families. He became the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double. He won on dirt tracks, street courses and superspeedways. He won an endurance race, competed in dragsters and became an iron man in IndyCar and NASCAR. And he used his platform and passion for racing to help others. On Thursday, after a three-year battle with colon cancer, Andretti died at the age of 56. "He fought hard and stole back days the disease fought to take away," a statement from Andretti Autosport said. “He helped countless others undergo proper (colon) screening and in so doing, saved lives. We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping us first and himself second.” The Pennsylvania native embraced the family business. John's father, Aldo, grew up racing and his uncle, Mario, became an international celebrity after winning the 1969 Indianapolis 500 and 1978 world championship. Andretti's cousin, Michael, competed in Formula One and led more laps in the Indy 500 than any other race non-winner before turning team owner and winning the marquee race five times. His nephew, Marco, Michael's son, finished second at Indy as a rookie in 2006 and has since posted four more top-five finishes at Indy. Jarett Andretti, John's son, made his Indy debut just last May in Indy Lights. Jarett finished sixth in the race as he became the seventh member of the Andretti family to race at Indy.