SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Freeman-Liberty named MVC Player of the Week

SOFTBALL

Packard lands MVC Pitcher of the Week award: Kelsie Packard had a pair of strong pitching performances at the Runnin' Bulldog Tournament this weekend. She had 22 strikeouts in 14 innings with a 1.00 ERA and .135 batting average against. She has three games with double-digit strikeouts on the season and is 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Crusaders earn season's first win on squeeze in extra innings: Damon Jorgensen got a bunt down in the top of the 10th inning to give Valparaiso a 4-3 lead. The Crusaders tacked on one more as Easton Rhodehouse retired Western Kentucky in order to complete a 5-3 win, salvaging the final game of a three-game set. Rhodehouse retired all nine hitters he faced, striking out four, after starting Saturday's season opener. Jonathan Temple hit a RBI single to add insurance. The Crusaders (2-1) visit perennial College World Series contender Louisiville, ranked third by d1baseball.com.

PRO FOOTBALL