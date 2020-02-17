SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Freeman-Liberty named MVC Player of the Week
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Freeman-Liberty named MVC Player of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}
Javon Freeman-Liberty, right

Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty guards Illinois State's DJ Horne during their Missouri Valley Conference game on Saturday. Freeman-Liberty was named MVC Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.

 Lewis Marien, Bloomington Pantagraph

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo's Freeman-Liberty named MVC Player of the Week: Javon Freeman-Liberty led the comeback efforts to power Valparaiso past Illinois State. He averaged 19.5 points and 7 rebounds per game in wins against the Redbirds and Southern Illinois on his way to his third Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week award. In Saturday's win over the Redbirds, Freeman-Liberty scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the second half to wipe out a 17-point halftime deficit. Freeman-Liberty is second in The Valley in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game, and 42nd nationally. Northern Iowa's A.J. Green leads the league at 20.2 points per contest, and is 24th nationally.

Notre Dame stages major comeback, beats North Carolina: Nate Laszewski swished a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as Notre Dame stormed back from a 15-point second-half deficit for a 77-76 victory over beleaguered North Carolina on Monday night. Laszewski took a kick-out pass to the left wing off of Rex Pflueger’s offensive rebound for the game-winner. Prentiss Hubb scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and dealt eight assists for the Fighting Irish (16-10, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed 64-49 with 8:37 remaining. T.J. Gibbs added 14 points, John Mooney picked up his nation-leading 21st double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Laszewski scored 11 points. Freshman Cole Anthony scored 23 points and dished six assists for the Tar Heels (10-16, 3-12), but air-balled a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left and his team leading 76-74.

SOFTBALL

Packard lands MVC Pitcher of the Week award: Kelsie Packard had a pair of strong pitching performances at the Runnin' Bulldog Tournament this weekend. She had 22 strikeouts in 14 innings with a 1.00 ERA and .135 batting average against. She has three games with double-digit strikeouts on the season and is 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Crusaders earn season's first win on squeeze in extra innings: Damon Jorgensen got a bunt down in the top of the 10th inning to give Valparaiso a 4-3 lead. The Crusaders tacked on one more as Easton Rhodehouse retired Western Kentucky in order to complete a 5-3 win, salvaging the final game of a three-game set. Rhodehouse retired all nine hitters he faced, striking out four, after starting Saturday's season opener. Jonathan Temple hit a RBI single to add insurance. The Crusaders (2-1) visit perennial College World Series contender Louisiville, ranked third by d1baseball.com.

PRO FOOTBALL

Colts add 2 more assistants: Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has added Matt Raich and Jerrod Johnson to his coaching staff. Raich will serve as special defensive assistant-assistant defensive line coach while Johnson becomes the team's offensive quality control coach. Raich has spent most of the past two decades in the NFL, making stops at Pittsburgh, Arizona, Detroit and Cincinnati. He most recently served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers with the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks. Johnson worked with the Colts last season as part of the league's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. He also worked with San Francisco's quarterbacks in 2017 as part of the same initiative.

WOMEN'S GOLF

LPGA legend Wright dies: Mickey Wright, the golf great with a magnificent swing who won 13 majors among her 82 victories and gave the fledgling LPGA a crucial lift, died Monday of a heart attack. She was 85. She had been hospitalized in Florida the last few weeks after a fall, her lawyer, Sonia Pawluc, said.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts