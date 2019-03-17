College baseball
Fields shines for VU: The battery of pitcher Colin Fields and catcher Christian Barczi led the Valparaiso University baseball team to a 5-2 victory over Northern Illinois on Sunday at Chicago State.
Fields, a freshman making his fourth career start, struck out nine and didn't walk a batter in eight innings of work. He allowed four hits and two earned runs.
Barczi went 2 for 4 with a career-high three RBIs to help the Crusaders (4-12) win two of the three games in the series.
Valparaiso is scheduled to play its home-opener Friday against Butler.
College softball
VU wins: Led by Peyton Moeder's three RBIs, the Valparaiso University softball team defeated Bradley 5-3 Sunday in Peoria, Illinois, to pick up its first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season.
Moeder, finished 2 for 3 with a walk and a run. She reached base all four times she batted.
Kelsie Packard went the distance for the Crusaders (9-10, 1-2), striking out six, walking five and allowing six hits in seven innings of work.
Valparaiso is set to play its home-opener Wednesday against Central Michigan.
College tennis
PNW men, women prevail: The Purdue University Northwest men’s tennis team defeated Midland (Nebraska) 4-3 Sunday at Match Point Tennis and Fitness Club in Griffith.
Gregory Kvint clinched the victory for PNW by defeating Midland’s Salvador Almeida 6-3, 5-7, (6-2) at No. 3 singles.
In women's tennis, PNW defeated Midland (Nebraska) 7-0 Sunday in Griffith.
College basketball
McQuaid, Winston lead Michigan State to title: Matt McQuaid scored a career-high 27 points, Cassius Winston converted the go-ahead layup in the closing minute, and No. 6 Michigan State rallied to beat No. 10 Michigan 65-60 for its sixth Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday in Chicago.
The top-seeded Spartans (28-6) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half and scored the game's final 10 points to capture their first championship since 2016. No other program has won the tournament as many times as Michigan State, and this one was particularly sweet.
After all, the Spartans prevented a championship three-peat by Michigan (28-6) and beat their rivals for the third time this season.
McQuaid nailed a personal-best seven 3-pointers. Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, had 14 points and 11 assists as Michigan State won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Spartans were awarded a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Bradley in the second round on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Pro tennis
Thiem edges Federer in 3 sets: Dominic Thiem edged error-prone Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, denying Federer a record sixth title in the desert while claiming the biggest title of his career.
Thiem trailed 4-3 and 5-4 in the third set before breaking Federer with a forehand winner to go up 6-5. Thiem served out the two-hour match Sunday that ended with another error from Federer, a forehand dumped into the net.
Federer lost in the final for the second straight year. He was beaten in a third-set tiebreaker by Juan Martin del Potro last year.
Thiem had lost in his previous two ATP Masters 1000 finals. But the 25-year-old Austrian's solid serve held up against Federer as it had throughout the tournament.
In the women's final, Bianca Andreescu upset three-time major champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the BNP Paribas Open, becoming at age 18 the first wild-card winner in tournament history.
The Canadian overcame nerves, arm and leg issues in the final set Sunday to earn the first title of her fledgling career.
Andreescu won on her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand. Kerber was the last of five seeded players that Andreescu knocked off in her seven matches in the desert.
Kerber remains without a title since winning Wimbledon last year.
Andreescu is projected to rise 36 spots to No. 24 in the WTA Tour rankings on Monday.