College baseball
VU swept: The Valparaiso University baseball team suffered a 6-1 loss at Dallas Baptist on Sunday. The Patriots swept the three-game series to open up Missouri Valley Conference play.
Louie Baker scored Valparaiso's only run of the day and had two hits, while Easton Rhodehouse pitched three quality innings of relief.
PNW sweeps Parkside: The Purdue Northwest baseball team defeated Wisconsin-Parkside 12-4 Sunday in Hammond to sweep the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series.
Sophomore Kyle Freel pitched three innings of relief and picked up the save. Center fielder Michael Woods went 4 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs. Hunter Thorn and Ray Hilbrich each collected three hits and drove in two.
College tennis
VU falls to Division II opponent: The Valparaiso University women's tennis team suffered a 6-1 loss to Wayne State, the No. 21-ranked team in Division II, on Sunday in Griffith.
Dao Sysouvanh picked up the Crusaders' lone point with a victory at No. 4 singles.
PNW loses: The Purdue Northwest men's tennis team lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match to Davenport suffered a 6-1 Sunday in Griffith.
Sophomore Dru Kennedy (LaPorte) picked up the Pride's lone point. He defeated Matt Leatherman 7-5, 1-6, retired at No. 6 singles.
Pro golf
Kevin Kisner gets it right at Match Play: Kevin Kisner made it to the Dell Technologies Match Play final in Austin, Texas, for the second straight year, and this time he got it right.
A week that began with a loss ended with the biggest victory of Kisner's career when he beat Matt Kuchar in the championship match Sunday, 3 and 2, at Austin Country Club.
He becomes the first player to win Match Play after losing in the final the previous year. Kisner lost in 12 holes last year to Bubba Watson. At the end of a long, tiring week, he never trailed against Kuchar.
Kisner first had to get by Francesco Molinari in the Sunday morning semifinal, advancing when Molinari three-putted for bogey on the 18th hole.
Kisner is the first player to win Match Play after losing a match during group play, which began in 2015.
Motor sports
Hamlin overcomes 2 pit penalties at Texas for 2nd win of '19: Denny Hamlin raced to his second NASCAR Cup victory of the season, overcoming two penalties on pit road and missing the entry another time during green flag conditions Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.
While Hamlin led the final 12 laps, and 45 of the 334 overall, Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch missed out on the chance for a tripleheader weekend sweep.
"We had a super-fast car, and that's why we won," Hamlin said. "I missed pit road under green, that cost three or four seconds as well. We tried every way that we could to give it away. We just found a way to do it."
Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota finished more than 2.7 seconds ahead of Clint Bowyer. The race, which had only three cautions outside the two stage stoppages, featured 27 lead changes among 13 drivers.
Pro tennis
Federer wins 101st title, beating Isner in Miami Open final: Roger Federer became tennis' first repeat champion of 2019 when he won his 101st career title Sunday by beating defending champion John Isner in the Miami Open final, 6-1, 6-4.
Federer neutralized Isner's big serve and won 32 of 35 points on his own serve. The 6-foot-10 Isner scrambled so desperately to stay in rallies that he hurt his left foot and limped badly through the final few points.
Federer was the Dubai champion on March 2, and was runner-up at Indian Wells two weeks ago. He's 18-2 this year, which stamps him as a serious threat in Grand Slams later this year, even at age 37.
The first 33 men's and women's titles this year were won by 33 different players, including Ashleigh Barty in the Miami Open women's final Saturday.
Pro hockey
Canadian Women's Hockey League going out of business: The Canadian Women's Hockey League will discontinue operations on May 1, the league announced Sunday.
The league announced the news a week after the 12th edition of its championship game, the Clarkson Cup.
"Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable," the league said in a statement.
The CWHL was founded in 2007 with a mandate to increase interest in women's hockey. The league has six teams — four in Canada, one in the United States and one in Shenzhen, China.