Summer college baseball coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — The Region will get a second summer college baseball team in 2022.

The Northern League, which was known as the Midwest Collegiate League before its recent rebranding, announced on Thursday the addition of a Crown Point franchise.

Ralph Flores, who has an extensive background in sports marketing and experience as a basketball agent, will own the new team that is set to play at Legacy Fields at Center Ross Park.

"Crown Point has built their city around sports," Flores said in a news release. "The vision of Mayor David Uran is building beautiful facilities in town and providing opportunities for young people to play sports."

There will be a name-the-team contest for the new franchise, which joins Whiting's Northwest Indiana Oilmen as local franchises in the league.

Justin Huisman, who was the Oilmen's manager for that franchise's first three seasons from 2012-14, will lead the Crown Point team. With the Oilmen, he went 87-52 with three playoff berths, two trips to the league finals and a championship in 2012.