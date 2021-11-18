Summer college baseball coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — The Region will get a second summer college baseball team in 2022.
The Northern League, which was known as the Midwest Collegiate League before its recent rebranding, announced on Thursday the addition of a Crown Point franchise.
Ralph Flores, who has an extensive background in sports marketing and experience as a basketball agent, will own the new team that is set to play at Legacy Fields at Center Ross Park.
"Crown Point has built their city around sports," Flores said in a news release. "The vision of Mayor David Uran is building beautiful facilities in town and providing opportunities for young people to play sports."
There will be a name-the-team contest for the new franchise, which joins Whiting's Northwest Indiana Oilmen as local franchises in the league.
Justin Huisman, who was the Oilmen's manager for that franchise's first three seasons from 2012-14, will lead the Crown Point team. With the Oilmen, he went 87-52 with three playoff berths, two trips to the league finals and a championship in 2012.
Huisman is a Thornwood graduate who went on to a professional career that included a major-league stint with the Kansas City Royals. He also has coached at Trinity Christian College in southwest suburban Palos Heights and currently gives clinics and lessons at Great Lakes Sports Hub in Crown Point.
"I did the majority of recruiting with the Oilmen, and the first year compared to the next, it was clear we were evolving as a league and as a team," Huisman said in the release. "Now, the league is a little bit more established. It will be easier to get local talent to combine with some out-of-town players.
"This area has a lot of great baseball talent. Hopefully we can help those players realize that they don't need to go away to find good competition and they can play in a league close to home that challenges them to get better."
Samantha Salzeider, who spent the past six seasons working for the Chicago Sky, will lead merchandising and gameday operations for the new Crown Point team. Butler senior and Crown Point native Andrew Mild will be the team's play-by-play broadcaster after handling those duties for the Frontier League's Windy City Thunderbolts last summer.