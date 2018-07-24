Revenge has motivated a lot of baseball teams through the years and getting back at Noblesville, a team that had beaten them earlier, certainly motivated the Crown Point Rippers.
In the championship game of the Senior Babe Ruth Ohio Valley Tournament in the 18-and-under final at the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, the Rippers bats came alive in the 11-7 win to bring home the hardware.
Josh Suslowicz hit a two-run homer in the third inning that changed the game's momentum.
Teammate Krischtin Beebe went 3-for-4 with scored a run in the win. Andrew Mild went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Derek Lasky pitched 5 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and only allowed one run. The tournament-mandated pitch count took him off the hill.
"We ran out of pitchers," Rippers coach Michael Schalasky said of the game that ended just before midnight on Monday night. "That's what made it so close. We were up 11-1 in the sixth inning."
Crown Point advances to the national tournament on Aug. 4 through 11 at the Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York. It marks the first time the 15-year-old program has advanced to nationals.
"The look on the kids faces after we won was priceless," Schalasky said. "The relief and excitement of finally winning the Ohio Valley was unbelievable. It meant a lot to the kids and their families."
Earlier on Monday night in the semifinal, C.P. beat the Highland Moonshots 5-3. In 10 games this summer Crown Point and Highland split the contests.
"They have a very good team," Schalasky said. "They knocked us out of this (tournament) last year."
Ryan Bolda pitched six and a third innings allowing three runs with seven strikeouts. Lasky got the save.
Beebe went 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Ben Fridrich went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, including a third-inning double that broke the close game open.
"He had a monster tournament," Schalasky said of Fridrich. "I'm just so proud of all of these guys."
Other members of the team include Jake Schalasky, Chris Paris, Alex Coil, Andrew Magurany, Jake Zaleski, Evan Georges, Colton Dejong, Coy Dejong, Tristian Degonia, Frank Plesac, Cade Woodward and Johnny Vittori.