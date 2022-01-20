Crown Point's Northern League expansion team unveils name, logo

"That's a lot of players that are available to us to bring into the league to help them develop," Popravak said.

The shifting landscape also was a reason for the former Midwest Collegiate League's offseason rebranding as the Northern League. Unlike in the past, the league now will offer playing time for players who have finished their college eligibility or who have had limited pro experience.

Popravak said the idea of adding a second Lake County franchise has been in the works for a year.

"Ralph's got a perfect environment," Popravak said of Flores. "He's got the support from the city, he's going to have support from the fans here. He's going to put a great product on the field."

Also on hand was Corn Dogs manager Justin Huisman, a former MLB pitcher who also led the Oilmen from 2012-14, the first three years of their existence. He won one MCL title in two trips to the finals.

A Crown Point resident for the past decade, Huisman jumped at the chance to start a new team in his hometown.