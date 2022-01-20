Crown Point's Northern League expansion team unveils name, logo

CROWN POINT — A smiling hot dog wearing a baseball cap and a glove was unveiled Thursday as the mascot and namesake of Lake County's second team in the Northern League.
The Lake County Corn Dogs, who will play at Legacy Fields at Center Ross Park beginning this summer, join the Whiting-based Northwest Indiana Oilmen in the league for college players and former pros with limited minor-league experience.
Corn Dogs won an online naming contest, owner Ralph Flores said during a news conference at Great Lakes Sports Hub.
"We believe the name personifies the fun, competitive spirit and family atmosphere that we will bring to Crown Point this summer," Flores said.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, who was given a personalized Corn Dogs bat by Flores, noted the rich baseball history of a city that produced Major League Baseball pitchers Dan Plesac and Zach Plesac, among other standouts.
"This is going to give another opportunity to showcase not only Crown Point athletes but regional athletes in Northwest Indiana," Uran said. "Hopefully we'll be watching them (eventually) at the highest level."
Uran and Don Popravak, the Oilmen owner and Northern League commissioner, both touched on the league's enhanced role in the wake of MLB's takeover and subsequent shrinking of the affiliated minor leagues.
"That's a lot of players that are available to us to bring into the league to help them develop," Popravak said.
The shifting landscape also was a reason for the former Midwest Collegiate League's offseason rebranding as the Northern League. Unlike in the past, the league now will offer playing time for players who have finished their college eligibility or who have had limited pro experience.
Popravak said the idea of adding a second Lake County franchise has been in the works for a year.
"Ralph's got a perfect environment," Popravak said of Flores. "He's got the support from the city, he's going to have support from the fans here. He's going to put a great product on the field."
Also on hand was Corn Dogs manager Justin Huisman, a former MLB pitcher who also led the Oilmen from 2012-14, the first three years of their existence. He won one MCL title in two trips to the finals.
A Crown Point resident for the past decade, Huisman jumped at the chance to start a new team in his hometown.
"When Ralph approached me — knowing the field here and everything they're going to do for baseball — I couldn't be more excited," Huisman said. "Now the hard work begins."