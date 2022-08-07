Despite injury, Doug Loden is a hit with Lake County Corn Dogs

CROWN POINT — How many healthy elbows do you need to hit a bunch of home runs?

For Doug Loden of the Lake County Corn Dogs, one is enough.

The Lake Central grad, who will continue his college career at Oakland University after a two-year stint at Joliet Junior College, has been playing at less than full strength all summer for the Lake County Corn Dogs.

The ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow is "15% torn," Loden said before a game last week. The injury limited him to six games this spring for Joliet, a year after he set a program record with 16 homers and led NJCAA Division III in that category and RBI (63).

But it did not prevent Loden from slugging seven homers for the Corn Dogs, second most in the Northern League to teammate Roman Kuntz's eight heading into Saturday night's season finale.

"That is true, I am basically hitting home runs with one elbow," Loden said. "But, I mean, I have no pain. So why not keep going and have some fun with it?"

But he knows for his long-term success, surgery is necessary. So Loden was scheduled last week for Tommy John surgery that would sideline him for 8-10 months, making him a medical redshirt at Oakland in 2023 before returning to action the following season.

He's not stressing about more time off, maybe because he's been rolling with the punches since the pandemic started. His high school career at LC ended prematurely when the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.

"I'm totally fine with it," Loden said of his next extended layoff. His surgeon also works with the White Sox, so, he said, "I'm in good hands and good shape."

The plan is for him to be back throwing the way he did before the injury and spending more time pitching. That was his primary focus before the injury forced him into more DH and first base duty.

"I typically sit 90, 93 (mph) on the mound but my velo was down 8 mph," Loden said. "I was sitting 82, 85. So that was a big thing (in deciding on surgery)."

How has Loden managed the ups and downs of the past few years, with his career's stops and starts?

"Oh, it's just part of life," he said. "You've just got to embrace it, embrace your journey. No one said everything was going to be easy. Everything is not handed to you.

"You learn from your failures and you learn from your mistakes in order to succeed in life."

There haven't been many mistakes for Loden or the Corn Dogs, who ran away with the Northern League regular-season title in their debut year. They were 34-11 going into Saturday night, 7.5 games ahead of the second-place Southland Vikings (26-18).

The top-seeded Corn Dogs will host the fourth-seeded Joliet Generals at 7 p.m. Monday in a one-game semifinal. The winner goes on to the best-of-three finals against either the second-seeded Vikings or the third-seeded Northwest Indiana Oilmen.

Loden won't be active after his surgery, but he did play a significant role in the Corn Dogs' success. He batted .346 with 16 extra-base hits in 31 games, along with 26 runs, 28 RBI and a league-leading 11 hit by pitches.

"We knew he had a lot of power," Corn Dogs manager Justin Huisman said. "My only concern with him was he had so much time off (in the spring) — how good would he be and how quickly would he find his stroke again?

"It took him a few weeks, he was swinging and missing a lot, a lot of strikeouts. But he obviously had a hot streak in the middle of the season."

That included an MVP effort in the Northern League All-Star Game, when he doubled, homered and was hit by a pitch in helping the East edge the West.

And now Loden gets a break before getting back to full strength and, he hopes, hitting more home runs.