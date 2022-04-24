Dyer Babe Ruth honors late umpire with dedication of new water fountain

DYER — Like a lot of kids, Jacob Saxinger would hang out at the local ball field, chasing foul balls and bringing them back to the concession stand for a treat.

But Saxinger had an advantage most kids didn't. His grandpa, Ed Klopp Sr., was an umpire who was always working at Dyer Babe Ruth.

"We'd roll up here because we got done with school," Saxinger said. "My grandfather, he had all those foul balls in his pocket. He'd come over to the fence and he'd feed me and my brother one through the fence so we could go up and grab a snack."

Those happy memories came flooding back on a warm, breezy Saturday morning when Saxinger, his grandmother Norma Klopp, uncle Ed Klopp Jr. and many other family members and friends came together to honor Ed Klopp Sr.

The occasion was the unveiling of a new water fountain dedicated to the memory of Klopp Sr., who was a Dyer Babe Ruth umpire for 20 years before dying of cancer in 2006.

The next year, his family and friends dedicated the original fountain honoring him. That one lasted till last year, when vandals targeted the Dyer Babe Ruth complex, tagging the dugouts and concession stand and destroying the fountain.

"It just crushed me," Dyer Babe Ruth board member Tom Watta said.

Watta spearheaded the effort to replace the fountain, and he also painted over the tagging done by the vandals. Saturday, the opening day of the league's 2022 season, also marked the unveiling of the fountain and the freshly restored facility.

The new fountain, which cost around $3,000, is stainless steel and includes a water bottle filler. Its reveal brought together family members from as far away as California and Minnesota.

"It's nice to come together," said Saxinger, who now lives on the West Coast. "I haven't seen part of this family for five or six years."

But he wouldn't have missed this event for the world, and neither would his grandmother, Norma Klopp. She made the trip from Minnesota despite recently suffering a broken leg. Seeing the fountain restored was emotional for Norma Klopp.

"It was so sad when somebody had to destroy it, and I was so upset," she said. "But this means so much to me to remember my husband. He did so much for Dyer, and he loved it here. I am so pleased I could have my whole family back here to see this dedication."

The fountain unveiling was part of an opening day ceremony that included a rifle salute by members of Dyer VFW Post 6448 and appearances by members of the Dyer Police Department and Dyer Fire Department.

It was heartwarming for Norma Klopp to see not just her family but the residents of Dyer come together as well.

"I'm so blessed that this can happen," she said. "And with the other stuff that has been going on in the world, it's great to see this community together for this."

Having a tangible memorial to his dad at the Babe Ruth field where he spent so much time is meaningful for Ed Klopp Jr.

"He was out here every chance he could get," Klopp Jr. said. "He umpired in high school, he umpired in Little Leagues, the Pony Leagues — he loved baseball. ... He didn't care if anybody was thanking him, giving him a tribute.

"He just wanted to come out here and be with the kids."

