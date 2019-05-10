VALPARAISO — Longtime Griffith baseball coach Brian Jennings didn’t have any concerns as senior hurler Kyle Iwinski's pitch count started getting higher and higher.
While Iwinski breezed through the first four innings against Valparaiso on April 26 with little resistance, he started to hit a road block in the fifth inning. The Vikings got a pair of quick hits to start the inning, but Jennings never flinched in the dugout. His faith was well placed as Iwinski came back to record two strikeouts and close out a 4-1 victory over the Vikings with two more strong innings of work.
“Kyle is a guy who just gets stronger and stronger as the game moves on,” Jennings said. “When he’s on the mound, we know that we’re going to be in good shape.”
Iwinski made his varsity debut as a freshman and picked up his first career victory in the third appearance of his career, a strong six-inning outing against Washington Twp. Iwinski never pitched more than four innings in a game as a sophomore and was struggling to find his role late into his junior year when he had a breakout performance against Michigan City.
Iwinski threw his first career complete game, striking out 11 as the Panthers beat the Wolves 8-3. He followed that up a week later with a complete-game shutout against Washington Twp.
“That Michigan City game was really when we knew we had something,” Jennings said. “That was his breakout game. We knew it was there.”
For his part, Iwinski is a mild-mannered pitcher of few words who prefers for his game to do his talking and for his teammates to get the credit. Iwinski tallied eight strikeouts against the Vikings, which is tied for his second lowest total of the year. When asked about his own success, Iwinski deferred to his teammates.
“We’re a family,” Iwinski said. “We work hard together and we’re just getting ready for the postseason.”
That’s not the only season that Iwinski is preparing for. On Wednesday he signed with Kankakee (Illinois) Community College, an NJCAA Division II program, according to Jennings.
Iwinski is is 6-1 and has a 0.94 ERA in 37 1/3 innings. Iwinski has 65 strikeouts to just 12 walks and he’s given up just five earned runs. The highlight of the season came when Iwinski struck out 17 batters in a complete game one-hitter over Whiting on April 8. It’s taken a few years, but Iwinski is getting stronger and stronger as his career has gone on.
“There’s no question that the best baseball of his career is still in front of him,” Jennings said.