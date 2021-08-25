Jay's Robbie Ray strikes out 14 in 3-1 win over White Sox

TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 Wednesday night.

After Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray matched his career high by striking out 14 over seven innings, Tim Mayza (4-1) worked a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 14 chances.

White Sox left-hander Aaron Bummer (2-5) struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up singles to Teoscar Hernández, pinch-hitter Breyvic Valera, and Kirk.

José Ruiz replaced Bummer, and Toronto loaded the bases when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached on an error by Yoán Moncada. Randal Grichuk followed with a four-pitch walk, making it 3-1.

AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went 0 for 4 in his return after missing four games because of tightness in both hamstrings.

Anderson lined out in the first, struck out in the third, grounded out in the sixth, and struck out on three pitches to end the seventh, stranding runners at first and second.