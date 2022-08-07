Kyle Tyler gets a taste of college baseball with NWI Oilmen

WHITING — It's like someone hit the fast-forward button for Kyle Tyler when summer ball started.

The infielder scored 24 runs and drove in 11 more for Andrean's Class 3A state champs this spring. He'll be playing college baseball at Valparaiso and is getting a taste of what to expect by suiting up for the Northwest Indiana Oilmen this summer.

"It's definitely challenging," Tyler said before a game last week. "It's kind of an eye-opener. I remember my first game I noticed everything was super sped up. Guys are faster, hit the ball way harder, everybody throws harder."

At Andrean, Tyler had some talented teammates, including Times Player of the Year Peyton Niksch and Notre Dame football recruit Drayk Bowen. And he saw highly touted opponents like hard-throwing righty Andrew Dutkanych of Brebeuf, whom the 59ers beat in the state final.

But the overall quality of players is different from here on out, Tyler noted.

"At the college level, even the bench guys are really good," he said.

Still, Tyler has been able to hold his own as one of the youngest players in the Northern League, which includes current college players and even some who have been in minor league camps.

He's batting .353 with 11 runs, five RBI and five stolen bases in nine games for the Oilmen (25-22), who are the third seed for the NL playoffs. Northwest Indiana hosts the second-seeded Southland Vikings (26-19), who will get last at-bats, at 7:10 p.m. Monday in a one-game semifinal.

The winner advances to the best-of-three finals starting Tuesday against the winner of Monday's other semifinal between the top-seeded Lake County Corn Dogs (35-11) and fourth-seeded Joliet Generals (24-23). That game has a 7 p.m. start at Legacy Fields in Crown Point.

Tyler has appreciated the chance to be mentored by some Oilmen veterans this summer.

"It challenged me as a baseball player, but it's summer ball so it's kind of laid back," Tyler said. "I got to learn from some older guys so that was definitely a plus. And I got some college experience under my belt so I think that will definitely help going into my freshman year."

One bittersweet aspect to what has been a memorable year for Tyler has been the absence of his biggest fan: his dad Lamar, who died of a heart attack when Kyle was 7 in 2012.

"Like I've mentioned previously, I kind of do everything to honor him," Tyler said. "Especially like baseball, because that was super close to his heart and the few memories I have growing up with him are baseball-related."

So winning the state championship was "surreal" and "real emotional" for Tyler, for whom the reality didn't even sink in on the field that night in June in Indianapolis.

"Honestly, it didn't hit me until the morning after when I was driving home," he said. "And I had my (state championship) medal hanging in my rearview mirror and I was sitting in the parking lot at school and I was kind of like just reminiscing because my high school career was done.

"(Then) I was sitting in the bleachers next to the home dugout and I was looking at the field with the medal in my hand. It was weird, man. That's when it really hit me. I got emotional because four years of high school were done. But we ended on a good note."

Because of the pandemic, which canceled the 2020 season, Tyler only had three years of high school baseball. And he didn't arrive at Andrean till transfering in as a junior.

But the bonds he and his teammates forged are strong.

"Even though I've only known the guys for two years — some of them a little bit longer — it feels like I've known them my whole life. Not only do we do baseball things together, we all go to the beach together, go to the gym, get food and stuff, go to each other's houses."

Now he's ready to make some more friends, with the Oilmen and then with the Beacons in Valpo.

