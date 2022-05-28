Lake County Corn Dogs debut at home on winning note

CROWN POINT — The only issue that cropped up on opening night for the Lake County Corn Dogs wasn't a bad one to have.

"The one problem we had, the beer garden ran out of change because we had so much business," Corn Dogs owner Ralph Flores said on Friday, a day after the Northern League's newest franchise debuted at home.

Otherwise, it was a success on all fronts for the Corn Dogs, who beat the Northwest Indiana Oilmen 5-0 before a standing-room-only crowd at Legacy Fields at Center Ross Park.

Even the weather cooperated, with the expected rain holding off till after the Corn Dogs wrapped up the first win in franchise history. They opened the season with a 3-2 road loss to the Southland Vikings on Monday.

Flores wasn't surprised by the enthusiastic response to Lake County's second team in the league for college-aged and older players, which serves as a return to his own roots.

He worked in sports marketing for 12 years before working the past 15 years as an independent insurance agent. "My passion was always sports," Flores said. "I knew one day I'd get back in the business."

He started talking with Northern League commissioner Don Popravak and one thing led to another. When Flores signed on as an owner, he conducted market research to determine the best place for his team.

"Crown Point was by far the one that stood out from the rest," Flores said. "It's the fastest growing community in Northwest Indiana and Mayor (David) Uran has built a good portion of the economy in Crown Point around youth sports."

The stadium's seating capacity is around 450 and Flores said around 400 tickets were sold for the opener. With the two free tickets given to each Corn Dogs player along with sponsors' tickets, Flores estimated there were around 500 fans on hand.

Now that the opener is done, Flores and his staff will focus on special events like a first responders night on June 5 and a cancer fundraiser on June 12. He also hopes to do more group sales.

Flores also is bullish on the Corn Dogs' fortunes on the field under the leadership of manager Justin Huisman, a former MLB pitcher with the Kansas City Royals. Coincidentally, Huisman also was the Oilmen's first manager from 2012-14.

"It's big for our franchise to have someone with his experience," Flores said.

