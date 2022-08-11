Lake County Corn Dogs wrap up memorable debut season with Northern League title

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Corn Dogs' debut season surpassed all expectations.

Even those of majority owner Ralph Flores.

"I felt we would have a good season, but I never thought it would be this good," Flores said Thursday. "I couldn't have written a better script."

The Corn Dogs ran away with the Northern League regular-season title, going 35-11 to set league records for victories and winning percentage (.761).

Then they eliminated the Joliet Generals 3-1 in Tuesday's one-game semifinal before sweeping the Northwest Indiana Oilmen 8-7 in eight innings and 14-1 in a doubleheader Wednesday to capture the best-of-three championship series.

Portage grad Danny Puplava went 2 for 2 with a solo homer, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Corn Dogs in Wednesday's nightcap. They also benefited from eight walks in an eight-run fourth inning that featured just three hits.

Winning pitcher Christian Bokich, who struck out seven in five innings, and two relievers combined on a four-hitter.

The title was the second in Midwest Collegiate League/Northern League history for Corn Dogs manager Justin Huisman. Interestingly, it came 10 years after his first, when he led the Oilmen to the championship in their first season.

"It's really special to do this in Crown Point, where I live, in front of fans and family and friends who come to a lot of games," Huisman told the Corn Dogs media relations staff after Wednesday's nightcap. "It feels more family-oriented here, so I see myself very invested in this team, in this product. And I knew we can do even more next year."

Flores noted Huisman's ability to get the most out of a roster that ranged from recent high-school grads to veteran college players. "You have to make sure all those players fit together and be cohesive," Flores said. "That's what coach Huisman is the best at."

The Corn Dogs, like the Oilmen, worked to offer fans more than just good baseball, with a variety of promotions and themed nights and between-inning activities. Helping pull everything together was a crew of interns. "They made a big difference," Flores said,

After a busy first season, Flores is ready for a break. But he's already thinking about tweaks for next year.

"There are some things that need to be developed with game day presentation," he said. "We want to expand the kids' zone ... with inflatables, things of that nature."

The success of the Corn Dogs on and off the field — including on the business side with local sponsors — bodes well for a league that had been trying to add more diversity in terms of owners. Northern League commissioner and Oilmen owner Don Popravak ran three of the league's six teams this year (the Southland Vikings and Joliet Generals were the others), and he's been clear about his desire to bring in more partners.

Flores said the league is looking to expand in Northwest Indiana and possibly southwest Michigan.

"We look forward to these new communities," he said.

Just like he's looking forward to the next chapter for the league's breakout franchise.