A group of 12 boys — a mixture of 7- and 8-year-olds — took to the Lakeshore Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth fields in Hammond earlier in July.
On the outside they are cute, athletic-looking boys decked out in dark green jerseys, light gray pants and dark gray hats displaying a cursive “Tribe” above the brim.
As an in house team, the Tribe prepared two weeks for the 8-and-under Cal Ripken AA Northern Indiana State tournament in Hammond. On July 14, the Chiefs became tourney champions. Jace Torres ended the title game, scooping up a ball in left field and firing to third base for the final out.
Torres’ play was an example of the smarts and skills the 8U team possessed, but what coaches and parents admired most about the team was their compassion and sportsmanship.
The celebration was minimal after the final out. The kids immediately shook hands with the other team and ran to the dugout to grab their bags and leave. They didn’t know they would be presented with medals, a banner and plaques.
Their humility and passion for what they do is driven by a number of things. For some, it’s loved ones they have lost; for others, it’s about doing what some can’t anymore. No matter the motive, the Chiefs attitude starts from the top of the chain.
“Lakeshore is about family, and baseball comes second,” President Wendy Adam said.
Wendy and her husband, Jeff Adam, have been running Lakeshore baseball since 2014.
Her son used to play baseball, but he struggled with addiction. Although he doesn’t play anymore, he is clean and healthy now. It’s one of the reasons Wendy and Jeff fight so hard to create a positive atmosphere for kids playing baseball, because even though they were present to help their son get through his struggles, they know some parents aren’t present for their kids.
There are no tryouts for Lakeshore. Wendy wants the kids to be able to prove themselves in multiple games before a decision is made on their playing future.
Wendy keeps a stash of baseball pants, cleats and mitts, so if a family can’t afford those materials they can see if some of the leftover equipment works.
Of all the success she’s seen in her 33 years of coaching, she said she has never seen anything like what she saw from the group of 12 boys that took the field in July.
“They don’t care about nothing other than playing,” she said. “I’m proud that’s our program.”
After a two-hour practice, the boys would want to stay on the field and keep playing with each other. They’d go to Sky Zone with each other and have cookouts on certain nights.
One day after practice, the boys were messing around and the freezer door from the concession stand fell off and hit Lucky Morris’ foot, causing him to miss the final few games of the tournament. During all breaks and timeouts, they would wheel him out in the huddle to make him feel like he was still involved.
“They grasped the family mentality,” said Matt Kaminsky, one of the team’s coaches. “It wasn’t a team; it was a family. A bunch of brothers more than anything.”
Kaminsky had an eye-opening moment when the team was picking their uniform numbers. One of his players, Camden Shelbourne, asked for the No. 17 to wear for his older brother, Adler, who was born on Jan. 17 and died from cancer at the age of 3 in 2012.
Camden was just a year old when his older brother died. Camden’s mom, Stephanie Shelbourne, said even though Camden was too young to really be aware of that moment, he has always known he had a brother and isn’t shy to talk about him and honor him today.
“To have that mentality to represent a sibling that has passed so they look good in their eyes; it’s just hard to put into words,” Kaminsky said.
As of last September, Kaminsky has something in common with the Shelbournes. His wife was 17 weeks into her pregnancy when she had a miscarriage, and the Kaminsky’s never got to meet their daughter, Alexa.
Kaminsky has a son on the team, Liam, who will occasionally go and look at the memory box and teddy bear in his house to remember Alexa.
After the team won the state championship, Matt and Liam posed for a picture with a plaque. Stephanie pointed out to them that the cloud in the background was in the shape of a heart.
“I pointed out to him and said, 'I think your angel was definitely in the background,'” Stephanie said. “We take that as signs, and the kids do, too. It was pretty awesome to be a part of.”
The Shelbournes once told the Kaminskys that Camden looks up to Liam as an older brother.
Of the 21 at-bats Liam had during the season, he finished with 17 hits.
“A game is just a game,” Kaminsky said. “If we could wrap ourselves around and bring the community together through a game, we can get through any kind of tragedy as long as we’re together.”