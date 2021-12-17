Meet the new boss, same as the old boss: Adam Enright returns as NWI Oilmen manager

He can't wait to get started.

"Oil City Stadium is special," Enright said. "Just a great atmosphere, a lot of support for the Oilmen.

"It's a good fit with where we're at, my wife (Kimmy) and I," said Enright, whose family now includes twins born in November.

While the stadium remains one of the best around for summer college teams, there have been some changes elsewhere since Enright left.

The MCL has rebranded itself as the Northern League, to better reflect its expanded talent pool beyond high school seniors and current college players. Now the league also is open to those players who have finished their college eligibility and those with limited pro experience trying to get back into minor league ball.