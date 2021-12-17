Meet the new boss, same as the old boss: Adam Enright returns as NWI Oilmen manager

WHITING — Adam Enright never intended to leave the dugout at Oil City Stadium, and now he's coming back.
Enright, the winningest manager in Northwest Indiana Oilmen history, is returning for a second stint, the club announced on Thursday.
Enright had 123 wins from 2015 to '18, with Midwest Collegiate League championships in 2016 and '18 and a regular-season title in 2017.
He replaces TJ Marik, who led the Oilmen to a runner-up finish in the Midwest Collegiate League playoffs in his only season. Marik was the third straight manager to depart after one season following Enright's initial run.
Enright said Thursday he wasn't looking to leave then after four years as manager and seven years with the franchise, the first three as assistant to Justin Huisman.
But the logistics were impossible because of Enright's 12-month contract as head coach at Missouri Valley College. "There was no possibility to leave for two and a half months in the summer," he said.
Now, though, Enright — a Munster grad who played college ball at South Suburban and Southern Indiana — has come back to the area. He just took the head coaching job at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, which gives him the flexibility to return to the Oilmen.
He can't wait to get started.
"Oil City Stadium is special," Enright said. "Just a great atmosphere, a lot of support for the Oilmen.
"It's a good fit with where we're at, my wife (Kimmy) and I," said Enright, whose family now includes twins born in November.
While the stadium remains one of the best around for summer college teams, there have been some changes elsewhere since Enright left.
The MCL has rebranded itself as the Northern League, to better reflect its expanded talent pool beyond high school seniors and current college players. Now the league also is open to those players who have finished their college eligibility and those with limited pro experience trying to get back into minor league ball.
The league also has shrunk its footprint with the departure of former franchises in central Illinois (Bloomington) and the western suburbs (DuPage County). Now it's more focused on the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana, including an expansion franchise in Crown Point. The Crown Point club will be managed by Huisman, who was Enright's boss previously both with the Oilmen and Trinity Christian, and his rival the last three seasons when Missouri Valley played Trinity Christian.