MIKE CLARK: Sutkowski continues his love for baseball

Those were some of the many highlights. There also was a rough time five years ago, but even that had a silver lining. More on that in a bit.

The Chiefs were kicked out of Riverside Park, which replaced their original home on what is now the campus of Edison Elementary School.

Sutkowski worked out a deal with the city of Hammond to build and maintain the Riverside Park field in return for being able to use it rent-free.

The arrangement lasted till 2015, when a dispute between Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Sutkowski led to the Chiefs' eviction.

Riverside, once a showplace that hosted multiple Ohio Valley Regional tournaments, isn't what it used to be. But Sutkowski has moved on.

"Certainly, I didn't want to leave," Sutowski said. "It was just unfortunate circumstances that took place.

"I'm not going to badmouth anybody about it."

The silver lining? Getting kicked out of Riverside forced Sutkowski to think about a new path forward.

After running the Chiefs and their 16-year-old feeder team, the Hammond Seminoles, as an independent organization, Sutkowski joined forces with Morris Baseball.