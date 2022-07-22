Munster Little Leaguers chase a second consectutive state championship

MUNSTER — The days of kids playing just town ball are mostly in the past, but repping your community still carries weight in Munster.

The current Little League 12-year-olds, formally the Major Division All-Stars, are almost exactly the same team that won state last summer as 11-year-olds. This year's club is heading to New Castle for a chance to win another state championship after capturing the District 1 title.

Manager Johnny Craig, who grew up playing in Hammond's Woodmar neighborhood before going on to Gavit High School, sees a lot of similarities between then and now.

"Woodmar was very much like a family," he said. "Even if you didn't have a game, you went to the park to watch family members."

There's the same level of support for his current team.

"We love Munster in part because it's a baseball town," Craig said. "We get so much community support. The boys have been recognized at various town gatherings."

Munster High School coach Mike Mikolajczyk has come to Little League practices to give pep talks, and Mustangs players have thrown batting practice for their younger counterparts so they can see better fastballs and breaking pitches.

That has helped sharpen the Little Leaguers' skills, as has the town's hybrid approach to summer ball.

Besides playing a traditional Little League schedule, they're also on a part-time travel team, the Munster Bombers. It's different from most travel teams in two ways: it doesn't play as extensive a schedule and doesn't have players from outside the town borders.

Though the current team has been on a roll this season and last, it also has experienced adversity and kept plugging away.

"Our 7-8 year-old year was interesting," Craig said. "We took a lot of lumps early, we played some all-star tournaments and didn't fare too well, didn't score a lot of runs."

But their fortunes started to improve the next year and they've developed into one of the state's best.

"Our pitching is as good as anybody," Craig said. "I like to say we have four or five aces — depends on the day and who we want to throw out there."

That staff is made up of right-handers Rocco Krembs, William Caddick, Nate Sherwood and Cayden Adley.

There's also a potent offense. The infield consists of first baseman Vinny Zsuppon, second baseman Donovan Craig, Adley at short and Caddick at third. Bryce Bravo and Krembs see action on the left side when Adley and Caddick are pitching.

Evan Schmittel and Angelo Paz handle the catching duties, with Geremy Serma, Collin Adley, Brandon Wade, Slay Miller and Bravo sharing time in the outfield.

Twelve of the 13 players on the roster are back from the 11-year-old state champs. That wasn't a given, given Munster's unique all-star selection process. Unlike most leagues that select postseason roster by a coaches' ballot, Munster's coaches and players all get a vote.

The process seems to work, given the results. Now the team moves one step closer to the Holy Grail of youth players: a trip to Williamsport, Pa. for the Little League World Series.

To get there, Munster would have to win state and then the regional in Indianapolis. Craig doesn't want his players to get too far ahead of themselves, though.

"We're trying to balance the boys' expectations of, 'Hey, I want to be on TV,' versus let's take this a game at a time, a pitch at a time," he said.

So far, that approach has worked pretty well.