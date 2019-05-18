GARY — Kelah Parkinson was having a good day at the ballpark when things suddenly took a turn.
Parkinson was chaperoning a school field trip to the U.S. Steel Yard for a RailCats exhibition game Monday with her son Preston. As the game wore down, Preston asked for ice cream, and when Parkinson no said because of time constraints and an overabundance of sugar intake already, the 5-year-old started crying, a result of overexhaustion and overstimulation from the afternoon at the stadium.
As Parkinson did her best to calm down Preston, RailCats front office staffers Dan Faulkner and Noah Simmons jumped into action, offering to take the family to the new Tradewinds Sensory Room at the stadium.
“I looked up and saw Dan and Noah, and they asked me if the noise had been too much for Preston,” Parkinson said. “They told me about a new family room they had and asked if we wanted to be the first to use it. We were so honored and grateful. Preston calmly went with them, they showed him all the cool toys, and he really calmed down. It completely changed his state.”
While Preston and his mom got a sneak peek at the Sensory Room, the RailCats officially cut the ribbon Wednesday as Faulkner told Parkinson's story at an event that also featured remarks from RailCats President Brian Lyter and Tradewinds CEO Jon Gold.
“What better way to kick off this room than to show how it can be used right away,” said Faulkner, RailCats’ director of sales. “(Preston) started to calm down as soon as he walked in the room. He played for 10 minutes, and he had a blast. This is going to make a world of difference.”
The sensory room has been nearly a year in the making.
David Kerr, director of marketing and promotions for the RailCats, had the idea last summer and shared it with Lyter. When new General Manager Brian Flenner took over the club in the winter, the conversations continued. Flenner came from the Akron Rubberducks, a Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, where the team had “sensory kits” for children with special needs.
“We would hand out headphones to little ones that were being overstimulated by the sound,” Flenner said. “They worked great, and to me it was a no-brainer to add something like this here.”
Sensory rooms are “the trend,” according to Flenner, and the RailCats followed in the footsteps of the Chicago White Sox, who opened a sensory room at Guaranteed Rate Field when the season began earlier this year. While young children with autism are among the target users of a sensory room, anyone is able to partake in the area. The room features muted colors of green and blue on the walls, in addition to dimmed lighting and some soundproofing to drown out the noise of the ballpark. There are toys and books in the room, as well as a chalkboard where kids can draw on the wall.
“I think it’s a huge bonus,” Parkinson said. “There’s no diagnosis in my family, but we’re all sensitive to sounds and sights. We can get overstimulated pretty easily. Those special needs could preclude a lot of people wanting to go to large crowds or loud environments, but if they know these type of places are available, it makes it much better and easier. I know it was easier for me. It turned our whole day around.”
Flenner joked Wednesday that while he knew a lot about running a baseball team, he didn’t know much about putting together a sensory room. That’s where the RailCats leaned on Tradewinds, and Flenner specifically consulted with Paula Simpson from Bridges of Possibilities in Merrillville. The pair met at a chamber event during the winter and worked together to establish the room.
“The idea is to help children escape all of the sensory overload that happens at the ballpark,” Simpson said. “This concept is getting very global. Target has created sensory rooms, and AMC Theaters is putting out sensory-friendly films where they’ll turn down the music and turn down the lights. This is about providing an amenity to the fans that will add to their experience.”