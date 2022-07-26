NWI Oilmen's CJ Byrdak follows in the footsteps of his dad, Tim, a longtime MLB pitcher

WHITING — CJ Byrdak had a childhood most kids could only dream of.

His dad, Tim, starred for South Suburban and had a three-year stint with the Kansas City Royals before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2001 and pitching for the RailCats on his way back to the majors.

Tim Byrdak wound up making 431 more appearances over nine additional MLB seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and New York Mets before retiring in 2013.

CJ, now a pitcher himself for the Northwest Indiana Oilmen, was along for the ride.

"I grew up in the clubhouse, on the field," he said. "Just taking it in, learning everything, you know. Just having fun and being a kid. ... It's breathtaking, to be honest with you."

Now CJ is carving out his own path. He graduated from Lockport High School this year and is bound for junior college power Iowa Central. Though he's one of the youngest players in the Northern League, he's been one of the Oilmen's best pitchers, going 2-0 with a 1.97 ERA in 27 1/3 innings across six appearances.

"He commands three pitches for strikes, stays down in the zone," Oilmen manager Adam Enright said. "Has a real good tempo as far as keeping time between pitches short, which is very efficient. He's very advanced for being a (just) graduated high-school kid."

It probably doesn't hurt to have a longtime former big leaguer around to get feedback from.

"It's hard, but it's fun at the same time," CJ said. "Him being my dad, it's easy for me to go up to him and ask questions. But us being so much alike, we bump heads."

Still, CJ values the rides home from games with someone who's been there and done that — and who offers positive reinforcement.

"He's that guy who's like, 'Let's learn from this,' instead of, 'You (stunk) today,' and all that," CJ said. "He was just that guy who would pick you up and say, 'Hey, go get them the next time.'"

For his part, Tim has loved watching CJ grow up and become a pitcher, as opposed to a thrower.

"He can pitch and he can mix things up," Tim said. "It's kind of like that letter I wrote at the end of my career was, 'I'm not gonna impress you with all the bells and whistles' — that's him — 'but to come in and get outs, to control the tempo of the game, control every aspect of the game.' And be smart about how to do it."

CJ doesn't have the overpowering fastball that would wow college coaches. But he also doesn't have the wildness that would drive them crazy.

"There's so much emphasis now on just throwing the ball hard and going to a showcase and say, 'Hey, you throw 87 mph and you hit the backstop five times,'" Tim said. "That's great for you, but it's not going to play."

But CJ, like his dad, will make his way as someone with good command who just gets outs. Unlike Tim, though, CJ is a right-hander — at least he is now.

"I grew up as a lefty, to be honest with you, till I was about 2 or 3 years old," he said.

"And then grandpa got me the wrong mitt for Christmas and yeah, (Tim) wasn't too happy about that," CJ added, laughing. "And once I put that righty glove on I just never took it off."

Tim, smiling, offered a slighty different recollection. "I've got pictures of him in Camden Yards (in Baltimore) with the left-handed glove," he said. "And for some reason, I don't know (why), he just went ahead and flipped it the other way and we went, 'No no, buddy.'"

But in any case, it's all worked out for CJ as he builds his own baseball career, following in his dad's footsteps.