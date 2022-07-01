Once a three-sport athlete, Lake County Corn Dogs infielder Tyler Schultz is now all baseball

CROWN POINT — Tyler Schultz's summers used to be precisely plotted out. They had to be.

When he was playing three sports at Hobart, Schultz would be shuttling from baseball to football to basketball with barely enough time to think.

Now, he's all baseball all the time, and it makes for a less hectic life. It's also made the Lake County Corn Dogs infielder a better player.

Going into Thursday's action, Schultz was among the Northern League leaders in batting (.350, seventh), runs scored (25, third) and walks (20, fourth).

"(Being) baseball only has actually benefited me astronomically in the past couple years," Schultz said before a game earlier this week. "Back in high school when I played three sports I kind of had to go back and forth and not really stick to one thing."

He knew baseball would be his ticket to college, and he emerged as a mainstay on Purdue Northwest's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament runner-up team this spring.

But there always was an adjustment process when he returned to the diamond.

"I noticed when we would get back into baseball, the swing of things, I would kind of forget mental cues and just forget some of the things I needed to focus on," Schultz said. "With baseball, it's crazy. It's like 90% mentality. It's like studying for a test you're gonna take the next year."

Now, between college and summer ball, it's a seamless transition and that's why he's is in a good frame of mind.

"It's amazing," Schultz said. "I love baseball so much. I like the other sports too but I know baseball was my calling.

"Every day I get up, I think baseball and I just go out and do my (batting) cage routine ... and it's not like a chore. I like to do it."

That's something Corn Dogs manager Justin Huisman saw from the get-go.

"He brings a lot of energy," Huisman said of Schultz. "He just loves the game. He's a student of the game. He's fun to coach in that way because he's always seeking knowledge."

It doesn't hurt that the weather now is more conducive to baseball than skiing.

"The spring, especially this year, was really cold," Schultz said. "I mean, we played a series against Saginaw Valley that was 12 degrees with the wind chill. I don't even know why we didn't call it. ...

"We still play a lot of games (in the Northern League), it's almost every day for two months. But it's nice to have that good weather."

It's also nice to be playing on a team that's in first place in the Northern League, in front of appreciative fans at Legacy Fields and with guys he's known for a while.

"It's like a minor-league feel almost," Schultz said. "We've got pizza, we've got a beer garden. We've got all this kind of stuff in between innings, people playing different games. ... I haven't played baseball with a lot of these guys, but I played other sports with them when we were younger. So I know a lot of these guys ... it's a really fun atmosphere."

