One of the Region's top prep pitches this spring, Conor Pangburn now is dominating for the Corn Dogs

CROWN POINT — As a recent Lake Central grad, Conor Pangburn is one of the youngest players in the Northern League.

You'd never know it from looking at his numbers, though.

The Duneland Athletic Conference MVP went 10-0 with 67 strikeouts in 51 innings this spring, and he's been just as dominant for the NL-leading Lake County Corn Dogs.

The lanky right-hander has not allowed a run in 16 innings across three outings, going 3-0 with 26 strikeouts and just six walks.

You could say he's easily exceeded his modest expectations.

"I just want to use this as getting used to college hitters," said Pangburn, who has signed with Purdue Northwest.

It's a nice option close to home, facing players spanning the range from junior college to Division I, as well as a few older players who have aged out of college and have limited pro experience.

"I was thinking about going down to PRP (Baseball, an Indianapolis training facility with its own travel team)," Pangburn said. "But I didn't really know the guys down there, so this is like the best fit."

He's even on a similar schedule as in the spring, with an average of one outing a week.

And the results have been just as good, if not better.

Knowing the experience gap, Pangburn wasn't really expecting to be this good this fast.

"Of course, I have confidence in myself," he said. "But yeah, facing guys who've seen this kind of stuff before and then actually succeeding against them is kind of surprising, especially at the rate I have been so far."

Corn Dogs manager Justin Huisman, who pitched in the majors for the Kansas City Royals, understandably likes what he's seen so far.

"He was a little nervous and anxious in his first outing just because it was his first time facing college hitters," Huisman said. "But after the first couple innings he calmed down and he's been lights out ever since.

"He's got good stuff and sometimes it just takes a few zeros to be like, 'OK, I do belong here, right?' And then it's just business as usual."

The Corn Dogs have the best, and deepest, pitching staff in the Northern League with nine hurlers who have started at least one game this season and a collective ERA of 2.92.

That allows Huisman the opportunity to keep guys like Pangburn sharp as a bridge from spring to fall without wearing them out.

"I mean, it's summer ball," Huisman said. "We're trying to take care of these guys. This is for them to get what they need out of it. Some of these guys have played full seasons already. They don't need to be throwing 100 innings in the the summer."

And they don't need to reinvent themselves.

Pangburn said he's pretty much carried over his Lake Central game plan, which is to keep hitters guessing.

"When I'm on," he said, "every pitch is working. I'd say I'm pretty unpredictable. ... My first start, I'd throw 3-2 curveballs all the time."

Pangburn has lived in the 87-89 mph range with his fastball, topping out at 90. Which is plenty fast enough, according to Huisman, thanks to his pinpoint control.

"Pitching is pitching," Huisman said. "It doesn't matter how hard you throw. If you can hit spots, change speeds and your stuff is sharp, you can get anybody out. ...

"When I played, I wasn't always the hardest thrower either, right? But I had good movement, I could hit every spot and I could get people out. And I didn't get fazed by tough situations. So if (Pangburn) is a guy that can do all of those things, he'll be successful no matter where he's at."