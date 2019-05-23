It started with baseball.
Ronnie Wilkins, at the time an 11-year-old fifth-grader playing travel ball, suddenly couldn’t make it through a baseball game without falling ill. He’d get dizzy and nauseous to the point of throwing up. Eventually his parents, Ron and Dawn Wilkins, had no choice but to bring him to the hospital.
The doctors told him it was the flu.
“My mom didn’t buy it,” Ronnie Wilkins said.
Ronnie Wilkins continued to get the same sickening feeling, so Dawn Wilkins brought her son back to the hospital for a second opinion. On that second trip, doctors discovered Ronnie Wilkins had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer in which a person’s bone marrow develops too many immature lymphocytes, which is a type of white blood cell.
Ronnie Wilkins was immediately brought to Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago, which is now the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, where he began receiving treatment and waiting to find a match for a bone marrow transplant.
“Something like that, it’s obviously hard,” Ronnie Wilkins said. “It’s a blood cancer. It pretty much drains your body, and it led me to having over one million white blood cells and pretty much no red blood cells so I began to get really sick. I couldn’t play baseball or even go to school.”
Eight years after being diagnosed with leukemia, Ronnie Wilkins is now a senior utility player for Portage’s baseball team, which is scheduled to begin postseason play Friday, and in full remission. He’s a pitcher by trade but also plays field positions sparingly and does exactly what he promised himself he’d one day do after the diagnosis — play the game he loves.
“He’s a remarkable kid,” Portage head coach Bob Dixon said. “When he tried out this year, the biggest thing he said to me was that he didn’t really care how much he played or what he did. He just wanted to finish off what he started with his buddies who were there for him this whole time. That’s pretty cool.”
Ronnie Wilkins couldn’t attend school during his cancer treatment which featured heavy rounds of radiation therapy to essentially flush his body of the bad blood cells. He became weak and tired in isolation while awaiting a bone marrow donor.
Nobody in Ronnie Wilkins’ family was a match. But as fortune would have it, an unrelated donor in Germany wound up being a fit. He went through surgery and remained in the hospital a few months while completing homework remotely, even video chatting in on classes so he could keep up.
About a year after successful surgery, Ronnie Wilkins felt strong enough to try and play baseball again for his travel team. He returned to the diamond for a moment he says he’ll never forget.
“When I walked up for that first at-bat, everyone cheered,” he said. “It was the greatest feeling I had in my life.”
Today, Ronnie Wilkins says he’s healthy. He’s been in remission but is still weaker than he would have been if it wasn’t for the grueling cancer treatment that particularly impacted his heart. He can’t lift weights like the rest of his teammates and needs to monitor his workload but does what he can.
Dixon, who himself is a prostate cancer survivor, calls Ronnie Wilkins one of the most impressive kids he’d gotten to coach in his more than two decades with Portage. He said for Ronnie Wilkins to go from cancer treatment to throwing a couple of innings at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary as part of the RailCats' High School Challenge is a testament to his work ethic and ability to fight through a terrible disease.
“It’s a terrible, terrible thing — the c-word,” Dixon said. “Ronnie’s been knocked down real low. But for him to be the way he is now, it’s remarkable.”
Ronnie Wilkins, who is playing his first year of varsity baseball, said it was never a question of if he’d play baseball in high school. He was going to find a way to play because he said he loves it so much.
As he wraps up high school, Ronnie Wilkins will graduate with a 3.9 GPA and then head to IUPUI to study nursing. He wants to work with children just like himself.
“The doctors changed my life,” Ronnie Wilkins said. “I want to help others like they did for me.”