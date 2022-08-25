After pandemic and injury layoffs, Ryan Campbell looks to revive his career with the RailCats

GARY — A lot has changed for RailCats pitcher Ryan Campbell since he was heading into his third season in the Cincinnati Reds farm system a couple years ago.

Coming off elbow surgery on his throwing arm, the 26-year-old right-hander from downstate Carmel reported to the Reds spring training base in January 2020 with around 30 other rehabbing players.

You know what happened next.

"March 13 or whatever, (it was), 'OK, everyone go home,'" Campbell said of the pandemic shutdown that would wind up changing the minor-league baseball landscape forever. But that's getting a little ahead of the story.

Campbell came back to Chicago, where he'd finished his college career at UIC. The affiliated minor leagues canceled the 2020 season and he wound up throwing a little here and there to players he knew, trying to stay in shape.

When the minor-league training camps finally reopened last year, Campbell was back with the Reds, but his elbow still wasn't right.

"I was still hurting," he said. "I didn't even break camp. I was just immediately in rehab ... then eventually they decided just to give me surgery."

The silver lining was that there was no damage to Campbell's ulnar collateral (UCL) ligament, which would have led to Tommy John surgery and a longer recovery. Instead, the procedure focused on his UCL nerve.

In any case, the June 2021 surgery meant another missed season while he rehabbed. The Reds released him last November, and he was now looking for a job in a vastly different environment.

Major League Baseball had embarked on a major downsizing of the affiliated minor leagues, leaving a lot fewer options for guys like Campbell with some experience but without a current roster spot.

He wound up signing with the Frontier League's Lake Erie Crushers for this season, but was let go after just four games as he continued to ramp up after two years of not playing.

Enter the American Association's RailCats. The AA, once operated truly independently of the affiliated minor leagues, now is a MLB Partner League. What that means is Gary functions more like an affiliated team, working closely with MLB organizations — though unlike actual affiliates, not exclusively with one MLB club.

Consequently, the RailCats are less focused strictly on winning — though that's always a goal — and now have an increased focus on development, and on getting Campbell and players like him back into affiliated ball.

What that all means is the RailCats can afford to be — and are willing to be — more patient with Campbell as he works to regain the form that made him a fifth-round draft pick of the Reds in 2018.

Campbell, 0-0 with a 5.25 ERA in seven appearances with the RailCats, is currently on the injured list. He appreciates the RailCats' patience as he continues his comeback.

"It makes you feel way more comfortable," Campbell said. "Even if you don't want to have the thought of being released in the back of your head, it's going to be there just as a part of this job.

"So the fact that they like me here, want to help me get back to where I was previously is awesome. Makes you feel way better."

The prospect of throwing free and easy again is what keeps Campbell going as he grinds away at getting active active again.

"But I'm very sick of being on the IL, that's for sure," he said.

That thought crossed his mind more than once, including when he made his Lake Erie debut — his first game appearance since August 2019.

There is something else that sets Campbell apart besides his long road back: the series of tattoos running down his left arm from shoulder to wrist. Here's the rundown:

"The trees are kind of for my house, the wrist band is for my family crest, (this) says, 'Have purpose' in Viking runes, that's from Star Wars, that's just kind of a guy making the universe, an astronaut drinking a beer — that's iust kind of for fun."

The art is a work in progress, Campbell said: "I'll get more, kind of addicted to tattoos."

But there isn't anything planned for his right arm yet. That's reserved for throwing the baseball, and as Campbell joked, "That already gets enough needlework."