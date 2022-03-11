Cubs add shortstop Andrelton Simmons, give David Ross contract extension

The Cubs agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

The person, confirming reports by The Athletic and MLB Network, spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been finalized.

A native of Curacao who was drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Simmons had his best overall season in 2017 when he batted .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in baseball among active shortstops, and his long range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.

The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.

The Cubs also agreed Friday to a contract extension with manager David Ross through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025.

In the two years since he was hired to replace Joe Maddon, Ross is 105-117 with one playoff appearance.

He helped the team wade through the challenges brought on by the pandemic in 2020, leading Chicago to a 34-26 record and the NL Central championship in a shortened season before getting swept in two games by Miami in the wild-card series. Last season, the Cubs were in first place before going into a slump that led to the dismantling of their core and a 71-91 record.

Chicago went from leading the division at 42-33 after Zach Davies and the bullpen combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24 to dropping the next 11 games. That convinced president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to break up the group that helped lead Chicago to a World Series championship in 2016 and its first title in 108 years. The Cubs dealt shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets, Kris Bryant to San Francisco and Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees in that flurry.

Ross, who turns 45 next week, was entering the final guaranteed season of a three-year deal that included a club option for 2023.

