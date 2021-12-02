Cubs give Marcus Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation

"I think they're definitely in not a full rebuild," Stroman said. "I think they definitely want to win now. Obviously, this is a city that's an incredible fan base and baseball's a competitive sport. You never know what you're going to get going into any year."

Chicago also announced contracts with catcher Yan Gomes and outfielders Clint Frazier and Michael Hermosillo on Wednesday.

Gomes agreed to a $13 million, two-year deal that includes a club option for 2024. He has salaries of $6 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Cubs have a $6 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for starts at catcher: $250,000 apiece for 81, 91, 101 and 111.

Frazier gets a $1.5 million, one-year contract and can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses and $500,000 in roster bonuses. He would get $50,000 each for 200 and 250 plate appearances, $75,000 apiece for 300, 350, 400 and 450, and $100,000 for 500. He also would get $100,000 each for 30, 60, 90, 120 and 150 days on the active major league roster.

Hermosillo got a one-year deal calling for $600,000 while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors.