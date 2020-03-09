Cubs' Ian Happ says minor league stay made him better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At that point, Happ was regarded as a bright young star. But he was unable to build on that impressive rookie campaign.

He struck out 167 times in 142 games and dropped to 15 homers in 2018. After he struggled during spring training last year, the Cubs sent him down right before the start of the season.

“Especially being in the big leagues for two straight years and then kind of unexpectedly having something like that happen, you have to adjust and really figure out what it's going to take for you to be a big leaguer and be successful,” Happ said.

Happ used the regular playing time in Iowa to work on his approach at the plate and his defense in center. When he returned to Chicago in July, he looked more like the player he was during his rookie season.

Happ was particularly strong at the end of the year, batting .480 with five homers and 12 RBIs in his last eight games.

“It's hard. There's a big jump between the minor leagues and the major leagues,” said Ross, a former big league catcher. “Sometimes you've got to go back down and figure out how to work on some things without all the pressure of a major league season and a crowd of 50,000 people."