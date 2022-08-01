Cubs send reliever Scott Effross to Yankees

Associated Press
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Cubs on Monday.
Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big-league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.
"He's actually been someone that has been on our radar for several months," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I've heard his name a lot. I know our guys have liked him a lot and obviously he's had a really good season this year for the Cubs."
New York also acquired right-hander Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics for four prospects.
The rebuilding Cubs received minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski in the deal. The 24-year-old Wesneski, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Wesneski spent part of last season with Double-A Somerset, where his pitching coach was Daniel Moskos, now an assistant pitching coach with the Cubs.
The AL East-leading Yankees hosted the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. The trade deadline is Tuesday.
The addition of the 28-year-old Effross gives Boone another option in front of All-Star closer Clay Holmes.
Effross is particularly tough on right-handed batters, holding them to a .159 batting average this year.
"He's really having one of the better seasons of any reliever in the league," Boone said.
Earl H. Smith, Jr. addresses attendees at the Gary Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Indiana University Northwest on Friday evening.
Chuck Hughes speaks at the podium during the Gary Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Indiana University Northwest on Friday night.
Earline Rogers speaks to guests at Indiana University Northwest ahead of the induction ceremony for the 2022 Gary Sports Hall of Fame class on Friday.
Newest Gary Sports Hall of Fame inductee Lloyd McClendon expresses his appreciation for being a part of the class of 2022 with attendees at IUN on Friday night.
Gary Sports Hall of Fame Board Vice Chairman Chuck Hughes, left, shares words from the stage ahead of Friday night's award ceremony at IUN.
Gary Sports Hall of Fame board member Al Hamnik shares words about late 2022 inductee Hank Stram at Friday night's induction ceremony.
Gary Sports Hall of Fame Board Chairman Earl H. Smith, Jr. shares a few words prior to a congratulatory video message from San Antonio Spurs Head Coach, Gregg Popovich at IUN on Friday night.
Al Hamnik, left, helps induct George Taliaferro into the Gary Sports Hall of Fame on Friday evening. Selected by the Chicago Bears in 1949, the Gary Roosevelt graduate became the first African American in history to be drafted by a National Football League organization. The three-time Pro Bowler was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981.
Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama speaks to guests at the 2022 Gary Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night.
Gary Sports Hall of Fame Board Member John E. Stroia presents the plaque for 2021 Gary Sports Hall of Fame inductee Tom Harmon at IUN on Friday night.
On Friday night, Earline S. Rogers inducts Glenn Robinson into the Gary Sports Hall of Fame at IUN. After winning Mr. Basketball in his senior year at Roosevelt in 1991, Robinson continued to thrive at both collegiate and professional levels. Selected first overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1994 NBA Draft, the two-time All-Star spent 11 seasons in the league, while becoming a Finals Champion in 2005 with the San Antonio Spurs.
Earline Rogers, left, and 2021 Gary Sports Hall of Fame inductee Rhonda Brady Gilles Anderson pose for a photo holding Anderson's plaque at IUN on Friday night.
Ahead of Friday's induction ceremony for the newest members of the Gary Sports Hall of Fame, former NBA Champion and Gary-native Dick Barnett, right, speaks to guests at IUN.
GSHOF Board Member John E. Stroia, left, helps induct Tony Zale into the Gary Sports Hall of Fame with Zale's nephew on Friday evening in Gary. Born in Gary in 1913, Zale compiled a 67-18-2 record in the ring, defeating Rocky Graziano in two of three bouts in the 1940's. Zale was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush.
2022 Gary Sports Hall of Fame inductee Lloyd McClendon, left, poses for a photo with Fred B. Mitchell at IUN on Friday night. McClendon, a Theordore Roosevelt graduate in 1977, played eight seasons in Major League Baseball with the Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Chicago Cubs. After retiring in 1994, McClendon went on to win over 500 games in the big leagues as a manager.
