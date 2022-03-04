Formerly a longtime rival, Lamarr Rogers now is on board to manage the RailCats

GARY — When Lamarr Rogers first started coming to U.S. Steel Yard years ago, it felt like home.

Rogers spent 14 years as a coach with the St. Paul Saints, a rival of the RailCats in both the Northern League and the American Association. That meant multiple visits every year to the Steel Yard, a place he came to love for its urban vibe.

"I grew up in South Central (in Los Angeles)," said Rogers, who was announced this week as the RailCats' new manager. "I thought it was the coolest thing to see a stadium built in the environment I came from."

Rogers is the second African American manager in franchise history after Garry Templeton, who ran the club in 2003-04. He's also the first African American manager in the American Association since Vince Moore with Shreveport-Bossier in 2011.

When he was with the Saints, Rogers would get to the Steel Yard early. He came to know people around the neighborhood, including a street food vendor. Rogers invited the vendor into the locker room for a mutually beneficial arrangement: the vendor had some steady customers and the Saints had some tasty barbecue for post-game meals.

Now, Rogers will be spending more time at Steel Yard as the fourth manager in franchise history. He replaces Greg Tagert, who left after 17 years, 16 seasons (the RailCats were idled by the pandemic in 2020), an 835-744 record and three championships to become a minor league manager in the San Francisco Giants organization.

After his coaching stint in St. Paul, Rogers managed two seasons in the Houston Astros farm system, going 72-71 overall and winning an Appalachian League title with Greeneville in 2015.

He took a break from baseball after the 2016 season to spend more time with his family while working with a wealth management firm in the Phoenix area.

With his four kids older now, Rogers, 50, was planning to return to baseball as manager of the Appalachian League's Princeton Whistlepigs. Then Tagert left and the RailCats job opened up.

"The (Gary) opportunity presented itself," Rogers said. "It was a better opportunity. I was just really excited to learn about it."

Brian Lyter, president of RailCats parent Salvi Sports Enterprises, was excited to land a manager with Rogers' background and expertise this late in the offseason. Opening day for the RailCats and the rest of the American Association is May 13.

"He was extremely articulate about how he wanted to construct the baseball team and engage in the community," Lyter said.

Major League Baseball, which has brought the American Association and other independent leagues on board as partner leagues, helped in the job search.

"It was an extremely diverse candidate pool," Lyter said. "We were impressed with the quality of candidates this late in the game."

