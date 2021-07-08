Lake Central grad Matt Litwicki matures at Indiana, develops 99 mph fastball ahead of MLB Draft

“Looking back at it, I wasn’t ready off the field and I wasn’t ready on the field, for sure. I’m glad I took my four years at Indiana,” Litwicki said. “I was immature. At Indiana, I learned a lot about myself, about how to be a better teammate, about how to try to be a better leader. In high school, I was super immature. I kind of thought the world revolved around me. The more I was put into the baseball world, the more I found that the better teammate you are and the better you attempt to be a leader, the easier it gets to develop on the field. Coach (Justin) Parker and coach (Jeff) Mercer took my hard-headed self and made sure I was ready to be developed off the field as much as I was on the field.”