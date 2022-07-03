 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
alert urgent
PRO BASEBALL

Lucas Giolito sharp as White Sox complete sweep of Giants 13-4

  • 0
White Sox Giants Baseball

Josh Harrison, right, of the White Sox slides safely into second base as San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores lunges for an errant relay during the third inning of Sunday's game.

 D. Ross Cameron, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Lucas Giolito gave up just three hits in six innings to help the White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 13-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

The White Sox had a game of threes of sorts: Seby Zavala had three hits and three RBIs, Gavin Sheets drove in three and Leury García added three hits. Chicago is now 7-1 all-time at Oracle Park.

Joc Pederson had two hits, including an RBI double, for San Francisco, which began the day a season-high 8 ½ games out of first place. The Giants have lost 10 of 13.

Giolito's best start in more than a month enabled manager Tony La Russa to rest his weary bullpen that has been without closer Liam Hendriks since June 14. The right-hander fanned the Giants' first four batters (three swinging), walked Wilmer Flores with one out in the second, then struck out the next three.

Giolito pitched out of a two-out, two-on jam in the fourth, then set down the final three batters in the sixth after Pederson's RBI double.

People are also reading…

Chicago took a 2-0 lead when Luis Robert blooped a broken-bat single to right off Sean Hjelle (0-1) in the third.

Zavala's RBI single in the fourth made it 3-0, and the White Sox loaded the bases to open the fifth. Sheets then lined a 2-2 pitch to left-center to clear the bases.

Hjelle, the Giants' 6-foot-11 reliever who joins Jon Rauch as the tallest players in major league history, allowed eight hits and six runs — four of them earned — in two innings.

Glove work

Third baseman Yoán Moncada made a twisting, falling grab of Brandon Belt's high pop-up in the fourth inning. Second baseman Josh Harrison followed with an over-the-shoulder catch to rob Evan Longoria of a hit in the sixth.

Trainer's room

White Sox: OF Adam Engel (right hamstring strain) and C Yasmani Grandal (back spasms) ran the bases before the game.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (2-4, 3.33 ERA) faces the Twins in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Chicago. Cueto is 3-0 lifetime against Minnesota with 21 strikeouts in 20 innings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts