Marcus Stroman wins at Wrigley, Cubs top Rockies 2-1 for 4th in row

CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning during a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Stroman (4-7), who signed a $71 million, four-year contract, had been 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine previous starts at Wrigley Field this season. He didn't allow a hit until Ryan McMahon homered with two outs in the sixth, McMahon's 17th this season.

"Honestly, that felt like the one mistake that he made today," McMahon said of his drive off an 0-1 sinker. "Most of his pitches were moving a lot today. He was throwing some sinkers that were really running and his cutter was coming up and in. He was executing and doing a good job of keeping us off-balance."

Stroman's sinker, along with his slider, induced mostly soft contact.

"My sinker's my bread and butter always," Stroman said. "It's a pitch I throw really confidently in the zone to both batters, both righties and lefties, when I'm pitching pretty well."

Zach McKinstry homered and tripled as the Cubs extended a winning streak to four for the first time since mid-August.

McKinstry has been getting added playing time with injuries to middle infielders Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner. He was at second base and led off.

"I would say he's been along a little bit of a stretch now that's he swinging that bat well," Cubs manager David Ross said. "The confidence, timing, playing more consistently has been really good for him."

Stroman gave up three hits in seven innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Brandon Hughes followed in the eighth and Manuel Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth for his second save, completing a four-hitter.

Chicago, wearing dark blue uniforms with "Wrigleyville" on the jerseys, was coming off a sweep of the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Colorado has lost three of four and dropped to a major league worst 22-48 on the road. The Rockies are 40-34 at Coors Field.

Germán Marquez (8-11) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings. He had given up a season-high nine runs against Arizona in his previous start.

McKinstry, hitting .194 coming in, tripled off the center-field wall in the first and scored on Happ's single. McKinstry homered into the basket in left-center in the fifth.

Canadian debut

Cubs prospect Jared Young, from Prince George, British Columbia, made his major league debut at first base before eight family members and seven friends. He went 1 for 4 with a double in the eighth but left six runners on base.

Trainer's room

Rockies: Former Cubs INF/OF Kris Bryant, out since July 31, (plantar fasciitis in left foot) said he was able to run on Friday for the first time since being sidelined. He said a platelet rich plasma injection helped. It's uncertain whether the four-time All-Star will return this season.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki was out of the starting lineup with left hand soreness after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Wednesday. Suzuki entered in the ninth as a defensive replacement. Ross said X-rays were negative. ... RHP Adbert Alzolay, out all season with a right shoulder strain, was on the field before Friday's game. Alzolay, who had been on a rehab stint at Triple-A Iowa, said he hoped to be active this weekend.

Up next

Colorado RHP José Ureña (3-6, 5.81) faces Chicago RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 3.12) on Saturday.